NEWARK, Del., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exam Master Corporation, developer and publisher of the Physician Assistant College Admissions Test (PA-CAT), is pleased to announce exclusive sponsorship of a new high-yield PA-CAT test prep resource developed by Rosh Review. Because of its strong reputation supporting PA education and aspiring PAs, Rosh Review was selected by Exam Master as the only officially endorsed developer of a question bank resource to help aspiring PAs prepare for the demanding PA-CAT. "We have long known that Rosh Review has a good reputation in the PA community, and that they would develop a quality product," said Jim Pearson, Exam Master's CEO. "We wanted to make sure that PA-CAT candidates had a combination of both free study resources and premium resources to help them do their best on this important exam," said Pearson. "We believed that Rosh would make a good partner both because of the quality of their work and their ability to develop a resource that will benefit PA-CAT candidates this year."
The PA-CAT test prep resource by Rosh Review is designed to complement the existing free PA-CAT study resources available through Exam Master by helping PA-CAT candidates accurately identify their strengths and weaknesses in the nine subjects covered on the PA-CAT. The Rosh Review Qbank then allows candidates to address these knowledge gaps using practice questions, detailed explanations, teaching images, and a personal analytics dashboard. "As a company that specializes in test preparation and electronic testing, we know that detailed explanations supplemented with images and graphical content, can really help solidify the learning," said Pearson. "The Rosh product has very thorough explanations which will help candidates get a better handle on understanding the challenging concepts covered on the PA-CAT."
The PA-CAT test prep question bank is available directly through Rosh Review for individual subscription. https://www.roshreview.com/pa-cat/. Additional study and informational resources for active or prospective PA-CAT candidates are available from Exam Master. https://www.pa-cat.com/preparing-for-the-pa-cat/
About Exam Master:
Exam Master has successfully supported health professions students, educators, and practitioners for over 20 years by providing high quality technology and content based resources supporting the entire life cycle of their education, training and careers. These include pre-enrollment and pre-matriculation resources for new students; online testing, study and review systems for students and faculty; and advanced board, licensure and certification exam preparation resources for practitioners. As publisher of the PA-CAT, Exam Master seeks to help PA programs have better insight into the academic preparedness of their applicants. For more information, visit http://www.exammaster.org, http://www.pa-cat.com.
About Rosh Review:
Rosh Review is a leading global provider of educational content, online learning tools and data analytics for physicians, PAs and nurse practitioners as well as program development and management. We create high-quality educational content, perform assessment analytics and deliver it through an easy-to-use interface. For more information, visit roshreview.com.
