HACKENSACK, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Physical Therapy ("EXCEL"), New Jersey's premier provider of orthopedic physical therapy since 1990, is proud to announce its partnership with Advanced Rehab Solutions ("ARS"), based in Springfield, NJ. ARS founder, Jason Furia, OTR, CHT, will function as Clinic Director and continue to manage patient care and office operations.
Founded by Furia in 2007, ARS will mark EXCEL's 24th office location, as well as the first location to provide occupational therapy. The Springfield office will offer certified hand therapy and splinting services.
"We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with ARS Hand and Physical Therapy," says EXCEL co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Flink. "We have been passionate about finding the right opportunity to introduce hand therapy into EXCEL's service offerings. Jason Furia and his team are the perfect fit into our culture and value system."
This new partnership continues to expand the EXCEL footprint as its second location in Union County. EXCEL now operates in 24 offices in ten counties throughout the state.
The Springfield office is located at 505 Morris Avenue, Suite 103, Springfield, NJ 07081. To schedule an appointment, please call 973-379-7006 or submit a request online at exceltherapy.com/schedule.
ABOUT EXCEL:
Excel Physical Therapy specializes in the provision of comprehensive physical therapy to individuals following joint replacement, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as spine surgeries. In addition to post-surgical therapy, we pride ourselves in the treatment of patients with non-surgical orthopedic, sports, and spinal-related injuries.
We strive to offer an exemplary model of patient care in a professional and caring environment. Our skilled staff of highly trained physical therapists have extensive experience in treating advanced orthopedic injuries and are referred by many of the area and nation's top physicians.
We have treated many members of the New Jersey Devils and former New Jersey Nets, as well as a number of NCAA Division I athletes. At EXCEL we bring the same level of expertise, experience and care to all of our patients, ranging from school-aged children to seniors to high-level athletes.
Our foundation for success has been built upon providing exceptional quality care, while maintaining an unsurpassed level of professional standards and customer/patient service.
