NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excelerate Capital welcomes Brian Mitchell as National Production Executive, Retail. Mitchell is a highly respected industry veteran with over 29 years of experience in the mortgage industry. As a tenured sales and operational executive, Mitchell has a proven track record of building out distributed retail platforms nationwide in varying market conditions.
Recently Mitchell led the start-up of the SunWest Mortgage retail channel, a formerly wholesale-focused lender into the 36th largest retail lender in under 3 years.
"Brian is the right person at the right moment in time to help expand our Retail footprint nationwide. His vast experience and skillset will blend seamlessly with our culture here at EC. "says Excelerate Capital CEO, Thomas Yoon.
Mitchell will be developing and implementing the overall sales strategy, directly engaging, and managing the retail team nationwide.
"When I first learned of Excelerate Capital's platform, a traditional retail lender (with all agency tickets, no investor overlays, in-house servicing) that is also the nation's largest Non-QM originator, I quickly recognized how uniquely positioned we are to the market. Where most retail lenders offer their loan originators limited broker options for Non-QM or attempt to dabble with non-delegated relationships, at Excelerate Capital, Non-QM is in the DNA of the firm." – Brian Mitchell
About Excelerate Capital
Excelerate Capital is a registered DBA of Castle Mortgage Corporation; NMLS # 61382; Equal Housing Lender. For more licensing information, please visit ExcelerateCapital.com/licensing. 4000 MacArthur Blvd, Suite 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660
We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.
Media Contact
Jonathan Wang, Excelerate Capital, 1 310-754-5190, jwang@exceleratecapital.com
SOURCE Excelerate Capital