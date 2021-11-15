NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excendio Advisors has announced the acquisition of Innovative Management & Technology Services, LLC (IMTS) headquartered in West Virginia by Advanced Mission Solutions, LLC (AMS), based in Virginia. Excendio advised IMTS on this successful transaction.
Founded more than 20 years ago, IMTS has provided IT Services exclusively to the FBI and the law enforcement community, including Software and Data Analysis, IT Infrastructure Support and Systems Engineering and Integration.
"We are very excited about the transaction with AMS. We have determined early on in the process that we share common values when it comes to employees and customers, in addition to bringing very complementary capabilities to the market," said Chirag Patel, IMTS Founder and former CEO.
"Teaming up and sharing resources with IMTS will allow us to position ourselves for the next growth phase, address ever evolving customer expectations and requirements, and offer our employees additional opportunities," commented Rodney DeCarteret, AMS's Founder & President. "We expect this transaction to accelerate our growth. Chirag has built an outstanding organization and we are proud to partner with him and continue the IMTS brand."
Chirag added: "We were very pleased with how Excendio has helped us throughout the process guiding, preparing and navigating the M&A waters as well as selecting the right partner. They have earned a heartfelt thank you."
The Federal IT Services space has seen a robust increase in M&A transactions in recent years, with more strategic and financial buyers looking for high quality companies than ever before. This trend is expected to continue due to several economic, technological, and demographic factors.
Excendio is a middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas, with 20 years of successful Mergers & Acquisitions experience. We deliver world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging our industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.
