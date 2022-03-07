CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agility: Present and Beyond. Practicing professionals will present their own real-world experiences, how each one was, or could have been, completed with a higher project success. Here is an opportunity to learn how to lead an Agile transformation, collect and analyze the right metrics, and avoid adoption pitfalls and anti-patterns. How will you choose your agile way of working? Register to attend via this link: 2022 Agile Conference
Opening Keynote "You might just be an Agile Leader if…" will be presented by Bob Galen, an Agile Practitioner, Trainer & Coach. In this role, he helps guide companies and teams in their pragmatic adoption and organizational shift towards agile methods of working. He is a Certified Enterprise Coach (CEC), CAL I trainer, and an active member of the Agile & Scrum Alliances. He has published three agile-centric books: The Three Pillars of Agile Quality and Testing in 2015, Scrum Product Ownership (3rd Edition in 2019), and Agile Reflections in 2012. He is also a prolific writer & blogger (http://www.rgalen.com) plus a podcaster (http://www.meta-cast.com).
Scott Ambler will relay the closing keynote "From Project Management Office to Value Delivery Office: How PMOs Need to Evolve". Scott is Vice President and Chief Scientist of Disciplined Agile at the Project Management Institute. He is also co-creator of the Disciplined Agile (DA) tool kit as well as the Agile Modeling (AM) and Agile Data (AD) methodologies. Scott is co-author of several books, including Choose Your WoW! An Executive's Guide to the Disciplined Agile Framework, Refactoring Databases, Agile Modeling, and The Object Primer 3rd Edition, plus blogs regularly at ProjectManagement.com. He can be contacted via http://www.pmi.org.
There are four speaker tracks which will introduce/reinforce Agile concepts and business practices.
- "Business Agility and Transformation - Beyond the Hype (or Lost in the Forest Hunting for Agility)" by Jeff Singleton, an Agile Leadership Coach and Consultant.
- "How do You Measure up? Collect the Right Metrics for the Right Reasons" by Angela Dugan and Sara Caldwell. Angela is a software consultant turned Microsoft evangelist turned ALM consultant and agile coach. Sara is an accomplished and effective business agility coach, Agile Guide, and Leader.
- "Poor, Unfortunate Souls!" by Michael Marchi, Agile Coach & Trainer, Consultant, a great storyteller.
- "Managing to Leading: Project Managers' Agile Journey" by Jonathan Lee, a Certified Disciplined Agile Instructor, coach, and servant leader, a former Chicagoland Chapter President, currently a Strategic Advisor, and a frequent speaker at PMI chapters in North America.
Why Attend?
- Get a better understanding of the concept.
- Take away new ideas and approaches to be more effective.
- Participate from anywhere and earn up to 7 PMI PDUs.
Register to attend via this link: 2022 Agile Conference.
The PMI Chicagoland extends their appreciation to this event's sponsors.
- Lewis University (http://www.lewisu.edu/academics/msprojectmanagement) an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs, and is formally collaborating with PMI Chicagoland regarding their curriculum development (data analytics), graduate student success, corporate collaborations, and global community outreach.
- Robert Half Talent Solutions (https://www.roberthalf.com) "Higher employee engagement leads to greater productivity, and workers who feel valued are motivated to make real, tangible contributions to their companies."
About PMI Chicagoland (https://pmichicagoland.org)
With over 4000 members in the Chicago metropolitan area, PMI Chicagoland is one of the largest and most active chapters of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program, and portfolio management profession. This Chapter provides the opportunity to network with other Project Management and Agile professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries, to share project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.
Media Contact
Susan Leszczewicz, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 7089893718, DirMarketingPR@pmichicagoland.org
SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter