PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Solutions announces the Executive Keynote Conversation that will open the upcoming Media Ad Sales Summit, happening in-person at the Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach, FL from January 19-21, 2022. This anticipated conversation will feature Hearst Television's President, Jordan Wertlieb, Gray Television's Co-CEO and President, Pat LaPlatney, and CMG's Executive Chairman, Steven J. Pruett. This esteemed panel will share their perceptions of the media marketplace transformation and what they believe lies ahead for the broadcast industry.
The annual Media Ad Sales Summit, now in its fifth year, brings together executives from across the media advertising ecosystem to discuss and advance the development of a prosperous marketplace that promotes industry-wide automation, data consistency, and transparency. Additionally, the sessions will delve into reducing the friction between the buy and sell sides when delivering advertising inventory across multiple delivery paths.
"We are extremely excited and honored to have Jordan, Pat, and Steve joining us for the opening conversation at this year's Summit. Their discussion will set the tone for a progressive event that will inspire and invoke action as we all work together to transform the media landscape," said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. "Our Summit has proven to be a significantly impactful event and is known for its candid and collaborative conversations. We are eager to be back-in-person with an incredible line-up of speakers and sessions that I know will provide valuable content in advancing our industry."
In addition to the Opening Keynote, the Summit will also host a Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) Roundtable session featuring members of the Matrix-founded council as they discuss their efforts to-date and vision for 2022. The council focuses on identifying solutions that will advance the media marketplace; including the adoption of a standard unit of measurement for all advertising, pinpointing manual buy-sell transactions that can be automated, and unifying the business rules in the monetization of advertising inventory. The MASC members who will be joining founders Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix, and Brenda Hetrick, CRO, Matrix, for the roundtable include Peter Jones, Premion, Melanie Webb, TEGNA, Joe Lampert, CNOmniMedia, Becky Meyer, Gray Television, Jen Scilabro, Nexstar, Missy Evenson, E.W. Scripps, and Al Lustgarten, Hearst Television.
Additional key topics include:
Ad Sales Automation & AI
Programmatic Ad Sales
Data-enabled Linear & Cross-Platform Sales
Addressable Advertising
Fast, OTT, CTV & AVOD
Local TV Advertising in a Digital World
Local Media Outlook 2022 with dentsu and Magna/IPG
To register, view the agenda, or get more information on the 2022 Media Ad Sales Summit, visit https://www.matrixformedia.com/summit2022.
About Matrix Solutions
Matrix Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company that empowers the media ad sales world with intelligence, technology, and expertise. It provides the technology back bone for the end-to-end workflow for sales organizations, transacting in the media marketplace. Its flagship solution, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built specifically for media, delivering the CRM and business intelligence necessary to optimize inventory, while the Matrix Sales Gateway, serving as a sell-side dedicated platform allows for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the ecosystem that participate in the negotiation and execution process. Matrix manages more than $13 billion annually in media ad revenue, has over 10K users, maintains over 95% renewal rate, and has founded the annual Media Ad Sales Summit and Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) – both of which bring together industry leaders to advance the future of media ad sales. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.
