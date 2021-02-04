AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) announces Ryan Baird as the latest appointee to their Board of Directors in Austin, TX. Baird currently serves as the Executive Director at MedtoMarket (http://www.medtomarket.com), a large-scale facility in South Austin dedicated to bioskills training, coworking, event space and community involvement. With nearly a decade of experience in several corners of the medical technology industry, Ryan brings her knowledge, resources and a comprehensive vision to the TMDA organization.
"We are delighted to have Ryan join the board of the TMDA. In her 2-1/2 years at MedtoMarket, Ryan has established herself as a key contributor to the Central Texas medical device community. Her organizational skills, vast network and all around collaborative nature are attributes that are critical for the TMDA as we continue our mission to engage the community more extensively in Texas," said President of TMDA, Joe Skraba.
"I am honored and energized to be a part of the Board of Directors for the Texas Medical Device Alliance. I hope to serve as a pivotal and productive Director of Programming, and look forward to helping TMDA and our local and regional networks grow and prosper together," mentioned Baird.
The TMDA's quarterly meetings feature presentations, networking opportunities and sponsorships. The next virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, February 18th from 2-4 p.m. The panel topic discussion is Medical Device Packaging & Validation-More To It Than You Think. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tmda-medical-device-packaging-validation-more-to-it-than-you-think-tickets-138152151805. For sponsorship information, contact Sandie Roth at sandieroth@gmail.com.
About Texas Medical Device Alliance
Founded in 2009 by Austin med tech pioneer, Jack Hart, the Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) supports medical device and biotech entrepreneurs, academia and industry service providers with peer networking, synergy building and sponsorship opportunities. Members of the Central Texas med tech community, including healthcare professionals, investors and IP attorneys, are encouraged to join. Visit http://www.texmda.org for more information.
Media Contact
Sandie Roth, Texas Medical Device Alliance, +1 512-436-3792, operations@texmda.org
SOURCE Texas Medical Device Alliance