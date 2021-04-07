  • Sales reached US$69.3 million
  • Bookings attained US$79.3 million, up 8.9% year-over-year
  • IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$3.4 million

QUEBEC CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the second quarter ended February 28, 2021.

"EXFO delivered another solid performance in the second quarter of 2021, marked by a robust book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 and healthy cash flows from operations of US$14.7 million," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "I am particularly pleased with our strong bookings that reflect increased market demand, driven by catch-up spending and early deployments of 5G, cloud-based networks, as communications service providers get a better handle on transforming their networks during the coronavirus pandemic. Recent success in securing multi-year contracts bodes well for the footprint expansion of our Nova Adaptive Service Assurance platform with a growing number of RFPs (requests for proposals) for 5G standalone network monitoring systems expected in 2021 and 2022."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Sales. The coronavirus outbreak had forced a one-month shutdown of EXFO's manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China in February 2020, which negatively impacted second quarter revenues in 2020. With this in mind, sales increased 25.2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 with Test and Measurement (T&M) sales growing 36.8% and Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales dropping 2.1%. Sales in the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) improved 25.7% and 54.7% year-over-year, respectively, while sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell 18.3%. EXFO's top customer accounted for 6.8% of sales, while the top three represented 14.3%.
  • Profitability. IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million, or -US$0.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, while adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$3.4 million, or 4.9% of sales. The company generated US$14.7 million in cash flows from operations in the second quarter of 2021 and had a net cash position* of US$10.2 million at the end of the quarter.

Selected Financial Information

(In thousands of US dollars)



   Q2 2021



   Q2 2020



    H1 2021



    H1 2020

















Test and Measurement sales

$

51,277



$

37,477



$

101,750



$

93,424

Service Assurance, Systems and Services sales

17,565



17,935



38,611



35,684

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts

412



(99)



405



(244)

Total sales

$

69,254



$

55,313



$

140,766



$

128,864

















Test and Measurement bookings

$

53,665



$

52,003



$

104,913



$

107,012

Service Assurance, Systems and Services bookings

25,272



20,963



43,074



36,012

Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts

412



(99)



405



(244)

Total bookings

$

79,349



$

72,867



$

148,392



$

142,780

Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales)

1.15



1.32



1.05



1.11

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization*

$

38,831



$

31,517



$

80,474



$

74,827



56.1%



57.0%



57.2%



58.1%

















Other selected information:















IFRS net earnings (loss)

$

(2,439)



$

(9,021)



$

1,115



$

(9,084)

Amortization of intangible assets

$

1,987



$

1,695



$

4,536



$

3,327

Stock-based compensation costs

$

1,017



$

436



$

1,585



$

923

Restructuring charges

$

    ‒   



$

‒   



$

543



$

‒   

Net income tax effect of the above items

$

(298)



$

(254)



$

(828)



$

(503)

Foreign exchange loss

$

127



$

382



$

373



$

508

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

3,407



$

(4,916)



$

13,356



$

2,628

Quarterly Overview

Sales increased 25.2% to US$69.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$55.3 million in the coronavirus-impacted second quarter of 2020, which had been marked by a one-month shutdown of the company's manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.

Bookings improved 8.9% to US$79.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$72.9 million in the same period in 2020. The company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.15 in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 56.1% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 57.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Selling and administrative expenses totaled US$22.9 million, or 33.1% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$24.3 million, or 44.0% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net R&D expenses attained US$13.5 million, or 19.6% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$12.6 million, or 22.7% of sales, in the same period last year.

IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million, or -US$0.04 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$9.0 million, or -US$0.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. IFRS net loss in the second quarter of 2021 included US$2.0 million in amortization of intangible assets, US$1.0 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$0.1 million in foreign exchange loss, and an income tax effect of the above items of $0.3 million. Net loss also included US$0.3 million for an after-tax wage subsidy granted by the Canadian government to help qualifying companies alleviate the effects of the pandemic, as well as US$0.7 million for the excess of the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired over fair value of the total consideration for inOpticals Inc. (now EXFO Taiwan), net of cash acquired for the acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$3.4 million, or 4.9% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to -US$4.9 million, or -8.9% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review second-quarter results for fiscal 2021. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-323-289-6576. Please take note the following participant passcode will be required: 8977218. Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8 p.m. on April 14, 2021. The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the participant passcode is 8977218. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, namely the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our employees, customers and global operations, including the ability of our suppliers to fulfil raw material requirements and services and our ability to manufacture and deliver our products and services to our customers; the effects of emergency measures related to isolation periods for individuals in affected areas, lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments on businesses in countries where we operate and have employees, and limitations on travel to attract new customers and serve existing ones; deteriorating financial and market conditions as well as a potential recession; trade wars, and our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (net cash position, gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Net cash position represents cash and short-term investments, less bank loan and long-term debt. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represent net earnings (loss) before interest and other income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, and foreign exchange loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash statement of earnings elements, restructuring charges as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also used by financial analysts to evaluate and compare EXFO's performance against that of competitors and industry players in the company's sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information, in addition to the IFRS measures, allows investors to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against that of other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss), in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



H1 2021



H1 2020

















IFRS net earnings (loss) for the period

$

(2,439)



$

(9,021)



$

1,115



$

(9,084)

















Add (deduct):































Depreciation and amortization

4,236



3,973



8,959



7,899

Interest and other (income) expense

(137)



285



(2,003)



684

Income taxes

603



(971)



2,784



1,698

Stock-based compensation costs

1,017



436



1,585



923

Restructuring charges





543



Foreign exchange loss

127



382



373



508

Adjusted EBITDA for the period

$

3,407



$

(4,916)



$

13,356



$

2,628

















Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales

4.9%



(8.9%)



9.5%



2.0%

 

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets











(in thousands of US dollars)















As at

February 28,

2021



As at

August 31,

2020











Assets



















Current assets









Cash



$

23,868



$

32,818

Short-term investments



458



919

Accounts receivable









Trade



51,521



56,291

Other



5,168



4,055

Income taxes and tax credits recoverable



5,883



4,203

Inventories



41,835



38,865

Prepaid expenses



5,057



5,631

Other assets



3,595



5,493





137,385



148,275











Tax credits recoverable



48,457



48,812

Property, plant and equipment



39,462



39,722

Right-of-use assets



9,082



10,758

Intangible assets



15,025



17,616

Goodwill



41,453



40,290

Deferred income tax assets



4,110



3,633

Other assets



1,656



1,548





$

296,630



$

310,654

Liabilities



















Current liabilities









Bank loan



$

10,999



$

32,737

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



45,856



41,348

Provisions



1,280



3,792

Income taxes payable



384



43

Deferred revenue



26,341



25,785

Other liabilities



4,086



4,032

Current portion of lease liabilities



3,167



3,249

Current portion of long-term debt



1,548



2,076





93,661



113,062











Provisions



2,898



2,782

Deferred revenue



9,155



8,858

Lease liabilities



6,213



7,334

Long-term debt



1,532



2,144

Deferred income tax liabilities



2,795



3,760

Other liabilities



149



151





116,403



138,091











Shareholders' equity









Share capital



95,164



94,024

Contributed surplus



20,102



19,680

Retained earnings



103,748



102,633

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(38,787)



(43,774)





180,227



172,563















$

296,630



$

310,654

 

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings



















(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)























Three months

ended

February 28,

2021



Six months

ended

February 28,

2021



Three months

ended

February 29,

2020



Six months

ended

February 29,

2020



















Sales



$

69,254



$

140,766



$

55,313



$

128,864



















Cost of sales (1)



30,423



60,292



23,796



54,037

Selling and administrative



22,893



44,499



24,303



48,807

Net research and development



13,548



24,747



12,566



24,315

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



1,472



2,813



1,424



2,867

Depreciation of right-of-use assets



777



1,610



854



1,705

Amortization of intangible assets



1,987



4,536



1,695



3,327

Interest and other (income) expense



(137)



(2,003)



285



684

Foreign exchange loss



127



373



382



508

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



(1,836)



3,899



(9,992)



(7,386)



















Income taxes



603



2,784



(971)



1,698



















Net earnings (loss) for the period



$

(2,439)



$

1,115



$

(9,021)



$

(9,084)



















Basic and diluted net earnings (loss)

per share



$

(0.04)



$

0.02



$

(0.16)



$

(0.16)



















Basic weighted average number of shares

outstanding (000's)



55,940



55,844



55,603



55,521



















Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding (000's)



55,940



57,233



55,603



55,521





(1)

The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

 

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)



















(in thousands of US dollars)























Three months

ended

February 28,

2021



Six months

ended

February 28,

2021



Three months

ended

February 29,

2020



Six months

ended

February 29,

2020



















Net earnings (loss) for the period



$

(2,439)



$

1,115



$

(9,021)



$

(9,084)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of

income taxes

















Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to net earnings (loss)

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment



3,921



4,643



(1,319)



(758)

Unrealized gains/losses on forward

exchange contracts



691



947



(718)



(753)

Reclassification of realized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts



(313)



(469)



173



356

Deferred income tax effect of

gains/losses on forward exchange

contracts



(100)



(134)



146



116



















Other comprehensive income (loss)



4,199



4,987



(1,718)



(1,039)



















Comprehensive income (loss) for

the period



$

1,760



$

6,102



$

(10,739)



$

(10,123)

 

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity







(in thousands of US dollars)











Six months ended February 29, 2020





Share

capital



Contributed

surplus



Retained

earnings



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



Total

shareholders'

equity























Balance as at September 1, 2019



$

92,706



$

19,196



$

112,173



$

(51,511)



$

172,564

Reclassification of stock-based

compensation costs



1,333



(1,333)







Redemption of share capital



(212)



(13)







(225)

Stock-based compensation costs





930







930

Net loss for the period







(9,084)





(9,084)

Other comprehensive loss





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment









(758)



(758)

Changes in unrealized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts,

net of deferred income taxes

of $116









(281)



(281)























Total comprehensive loss for the period



















(10,123)























Balance as at February 29, 2020



$

93,827



$

18,780



$

103,089



$

(52,550)



$

163,146

















Six months ended February 28, 2021





Share

capital



Contributed

surplus



Retained

earnings



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



Total

shareholders'

equity























Balance as at September 1, 2020



$

94,024



$

19,680



$

102,633



$

(43,774)



$

172,563

Reclassification of stock-based

compensation costs



1,305



(1,305)







Issuance of share capital



414









414

Share issue expenses



(14)









(14)

Redemption of share capital



(565)



157







(408)

Stock-based compensation costs





1,570







1,570

Net earnings for the period







1,115





1,115

Other comprehensive income





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment









4,643



4,643

Changes in unrealized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts,

net of deferred income taxes

of $134









344



344























Total comprehensive income for the period



















6,102























Balance as at February 28, 2021



$

95,164



$

20,102



$

103,748



$

(38,787)



$

180,227

 

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(in thousands of US dollars)























Three months

ended

February 28,

2021



Six months

ended

February 28,

2021



Three months

ended

February 29,

2020



Six months

ended

February 29,

2020



















Cash flows from operating activities

















Net earnings (loss) for the period



$

(2,439)



$

1,115



$

(9,021)



$

(9,084)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

















Stock-based compensation costs



1,017



1,585



436



923

Depreciation and amortization



4,236



8,959



3,973



7,899

Gain on disposal of capital assets



(17)



(17)





Write-off of capital assets





10





216

Other income



(669)



(669)





Deferred revenue



1,519



(81)



1,557



(2,815)

Deferred income taxes



(301)



(1,619)



(212)



(654)

Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss



(213)



(1)



902



881





3,133



9,282



(2,365)



(2,634)



















Changes in non-cash operating items

















Accounts receivable



7,214



6,383



18,539



18,611

Income taxes and tax credits



(997)



223



(3,178)



(2,662)

Inventories



1,924



(681)



(458)



(3,951)

Prepaid expenses



549



1,128



610



988

Other assets



272



1,663



(491)



(456)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities

and provisions



2,580



(1,253)



(5,580)



(9,273)

Other liabilities



2



(6)



58



42





14,677



16,739



7,135



665



















Cash flows from investing activities

















Additions to short-term investments



(275)



(505)





(147)

Disposal of short-term investments



948



978



701



1,264

Purchases of capital assets



(1,172)



(2,283)



(2,146)



(4,186)

Cash acquired in a business combination



799



799









300



(1,011)



(1,445)



(3,069)



















Cash flows from financing activities

















Bank loan



(5,355)



(21,693)



16



8,370

Repayment of lease liabilities



(777)



(1,610)



(846)



(1,690)

Repayment of long-term debt



(578)



(1,159)



(639)



(1,315)

Redemption of share capital



(28)



(408)





(225)





(6,738)



(24,870)



(1,469)



5,140

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on

cash



237



192



(140)



(128)



















Change in cash during the period



8,476



(8,950)



4,081



2,608

Cash – Beginning of the period



15,392



32,818



15,045



16,518

Cash – End of the period



$

23,868



$

23,868



$

19,126



$

19,126

EXFO-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-reports-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-2021-301264502.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.