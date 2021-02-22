PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, has unveiled unique sponsorships for this year's 2021 iaedp™ Symposium with special benefits, including a 1-year Organizational Membership, valued at $1,500, with its Diamond Sponsorship.
All sponsorships will receive significant virtual and media promotions along with three individual registrations and logo placement on iaedp.com and http://www.EatingDisordersReview.com.
"The sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 Symposium's Exhibit Hall offer participants a six-month opportunity to showcase a treatment center, organization or company's benefits to hundreds in its target audience," says Blanche Williams, iaedp™ Director of International Development.
Explore which sponsorship choice is best for you by visiting iaedp.com/ExhibitorInfo or contact Blanche@iaedp.com.
For more details about the 2021 Virtual Symposium visit http://www.iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation