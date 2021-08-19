GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S.-based company stocks products designed and built at their Dallas, Texas manufacturing facility, along with ancillary items it sources based on customer demand. Products and services include trade show displays, banner stands, PPE equipment, signage, graphic design and more.
U.S.-based manufacturer Exhibit Store a provider of products and solutions for trade shows and public health initiatives, is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-commerce website exhibitstore.com. Founded in 2005, Exhibit Store designs, engineers, manufactures and curates products based on market demand in the trade show and public safety niches.
According to Stephen Peterson, New Product Development Specialist at Exhibit Store, "We're excited to bring our trade show and PPE solutions directly to customers through our e-commerce site. Visitors to the site will find high-quality products designed specifically with their needs in mind—and at a price point that meets or beats other providers in the marketplace."
The company offers trade show products such as banner stands, trade show displays, pop-up displays, signage and more. Popular public safety products and PPE include sneeze guards, room dividers, school desk shields, cubicle toppers, face shields, hand sanitizer stations, safety signage and more.
The Exhibit Store is able to offer products that are both high quality and affordable for two key reasons. First, the full-service company is managed by and employs personnel with hundreds of cumulative years of experience in trade shows and face-to-face experiences. This includes employees with expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, sales, procurement and management.
Second, the Exhibit Store designs and manufactures the majority of its products at its Dallas-based manufacturing facility, which means no middleman is involved. These savings are then passed on directly to customers through the e-commerce site. Manufacturing most products in the U.S. also means customers can avoid the lengthy delays typical of e-commerce sites that are based overseas or source most of their products from outside the U.S.
Peterson also believes customers will be pleased with the high level of customer service the company provides. As he explains, "Not only do we stand behind our products, we're there when you need us. Should a customer ever need to contact Exhibit Store to ask questions about a product or follow up on an order, they get to speak with a live person at our Texas headquarters during business hours. That means customers don't have to wait in limbo to get an email response or work out a resolution to a question or issue."
Customers can rely on Exhibit Store to be responsive when changes in the marketplace occur. "Our company works lean, and we're nimble enough to change gears and quickly shift direction based on what our customers need. When the pandemic hit and schools, government entities, restaurants and other businesses needed PPE, hand sanitizer stations and safety signage, we were able to deliver those items fast," Peterson says.
To learn more about products and solutions available from Exhibit Store, call 800.343.2005 or email us at info@exhibitstore.com.
ABOUT EXHIBIT STORE
Exhibit Store knows how to deliver stunning visual impact—even in smaller spaces or when budgets are tight. We provide a host of in-house exhibit solutions, including banner stands, table-top displays, traditional pop-up portables, and fully modular solutions that easily reconfigure and adapt to evolving marketing goals.
