LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUKU, a leader in blockchain-based supply chain solutions for brands and retailers, partners with leading blockchain and mobile service provider Exicon to meet growing consumer demand for supply chain transparency across Asian fashion markets.
"There is a rapidly growing group of conscious consumers who are factoring health and sustainability into their purchasing decisions," shared Stefan Rust, founder of Exicon and former Bitcoin.com CEO.
"SUKU helps brands and retailers meet this growing consumer demand by giving the brands the tools they need to prove ethical and sustainable product provenance. We look forward to expanding awareness of SUKU's blockchain-powered supply-chain solution to the Asia-based fashion brands and retailers we work with throughout the region."
Worldwide, there is a trillion-dollar opportunity for brands to make their sustainability credentials clear, with 71% of consumers willing to pay a premium for brands that provide it. In China—one of the largest consumer markets in the world—more than 70% of consumers expressed that they "will continue to spend more time and money purchasing safe and eco-friendly products."
"Consumer demand for supply chain transparency is growing at such an incredible clip that the brands that adapt could be surprised by how much consumers reward them," said Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU. "We are very excited to be partnered with Exicon to support brands and retailers across Asia with product traceability solutions that will allow them to thrive in this new, global consumer culture that values health, authenticity, sustainability, and ethical product sourcing—all made provable with our blockchain-powered solution."
The SUKU-Exicon partnership supports the growth of the circular economy throughout fashion markets globally, enabling the reduction of waste and supporting more sustainable industry practices.
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with blockchain-powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by blockchain, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and blockchain from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
About Exicon
Exicon is introducing commerce to the era of the blockchain. We help businesses integrate this paradigm-shattering technology developing new innovative business models. Exicon's vision is to increase the sustainability, transparency, and profit of global commerce.
We live in an era when the possibilities for human creativity are endless. One can invent robots, edit genes, design virtual worlds… There are so many exciting areas to explore. Exicon thrives on the enjoyment of building things for others on the journey of creating a better world for ourselves and those around us.
