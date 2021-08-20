PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm adds new shareholder, associate, in prime market
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its Real Estate Practice, now adding R. David Walker as a shareholder to its local team.
"David is the kind of sharp-minded, highly-skilled lawyer that will further grow and advance our Real Estate Practice," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of the Philadelphia office. "His range of experience strengthens our team and improves our ability to service even more clients, both nationally and locally."
Walker joins Greenberg Traurig following an in-house counsel role with Rubenstein Partners L.P., where he focused on equity and debt investments of office real estate assets. Prior to that, he spent eight years working within Cozen O'Connor's real estate group.
"The scope of Greenberg Traurig's global platform has long impressed me, and when I considered how I wanted the next chapter of my career to look, this move made perfect sense," Walker said. "The firm's international reputation in the real estate arena is well earned, and the opportunity to collaborate across markets worldwide while keeping a firm footing in Philadelphia appealed to me. I'm excited by what I can bring to the firm and the impact I can make as the real estate sector continues to evolve in the aftermath of the pandemic."
Walker is the latest addition for the firm's Philadelphia real estate team, which drew Jon Robins from Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP last year. Earlier this year, Kenneth Ling, an associate, also joined Greenberg Traurig from Archer, where he practiced for nearly three years.
The core team now stands at 11, increasing from just four members three years ago. Today, it is one of the largest practice groups in the Philadelphia office, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 of the firm's lawyers here.
"Philadelphia remains a reservoir of strong talent and opportunity for this firm," noted a joint statement from the co-chairs of the firm's award-winning Global Real Estate Practice, Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Richard J. Giusto, Michael J. Baum, and Christian Schede. "Our ability to deliver quality and value for clients across sectors is enhanced by our increasing presence in this market, keeping it firmly fixed in our overall strategy."
Walker, who is admitted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, earned his degrees from Drew University and the Rutgers University School of Law. Ling is equally barred, and a fellow Rutgers Law grad; he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Davis.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to more than 50 attorneys and more than a dozen practices including Real Estate, Litigation, Labor & Employment, Corporate, Environmental, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Public Finance and Infrastructure, Government Law & Policy, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP