MISSOULA, Mont., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 International Mass Timber Conference will take place March 30 – April 1. This year's conference is virtual due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. The largest gathering of industry professionals of its kind, IMTC is the premier source for the latest news and innovative thinking on mass timber manufacturing and construction.
What: 2021 International Mass Timber Conference
When: March 30- April 1, 2021
Where: Virtual
Information: http://www.masstimberconference.com
Attend the virtual, 6th Annual 2021 International Mass Timber Conference and get access to 1,400+ attendees representing the entire mass timber supply chain. Representatives from all the top mills, manufacturers, designers and architects, developers, and builders are expected from around the world. Unlike a traditional in-person event, you will be able to easily reach out to many of our registered attendees through our virtual platform.
The 2021 International Mass Timber Conference will take place March 30 – April 1. This year's conference is virtual due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. The largest gathering of industry professionals of its kind, IMTC is the premier source for the latest news and innovative thinking on mass timber manufacturing and construction.
Additional benefits of attending the 2021 International Mass Timber Conference include:
- Hear industry leading Keynote Speakers Antony Wood, Executive Director of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), and Ivy Zelman, CEO of Zelman and Associates, the leading housing analyst in the U.S.
- Get a free copy of the Zelman & Associates Updated March Housing Market Presentation
- Get a free copy of the just released 2021 International Mass Timber Report
- Attend 24 separate educational track sessions with over 70 additional industry leading speakers
- Visit over 120 exhibitors in the virtual exhibit hall.
- Experience a wide variety of virtual mass timber project tours from around the world.
IMTC is produced by Forest Business Network in cooperation with the wood design experts at WoodWorks-Wood Products Council.
The conference is supported by Premier Sponsors including Hexion, Swinerton Mass Timber, Kallesoe Machinery, and Katerra, along with major sponsors Think Wood, Freres Lumber Co. MPP, D.R. Johnson Wood Innovations, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Seagate Mass Timber, Sansin, Hilti, Nordic Structures, Weyerhaeuser, Idaho Forest Group, Simpson Strong-Tie, Business Oregon, Sterling, Oregon Forest Resources Institute, USNR, Skanska, and CREE Buildings.
About Forest Business Network
FBN is a top-tier consultancy, event marketing, and news and information source in the forest products sector. Its weekly email newsletter is a go-to news resource for global industry professionals. FBN's president and CEO, Craig Rawlings, is a nationally recognized expert in under-utilized timber and biomass.
About WoodWorks
WoodWorks (http://www.woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:
http://www.masstimberconference.com
https://www.facebook.com/masstimberconference/
https://twitter.com/masstimberconf
https://www.instagram.com/masstimberconference/
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mass-timber-conference/
Media Contact
David Parcell, International Mass Timber Conference, (406) 396-7608, dave@forestbusinessnetwork.com
SOURCE International Mass Timber Conference