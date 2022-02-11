CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) is pleased to welcome new Doctoral Professor, Dr. Kennedy Maranga, to its College of Education. He will be focusing most of his energies on the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership program and the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) Degree Completion program.
Dr. Maranga, who holds a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration, has taught at various universities at all program levels. Previous roles held include associate professor, doctoral chairperson, program coordinator, and senior core research faculty. He has taught students online and in-person.
He has also numerous roles outside of academia, including founding and running his own law practice and policy analyst for the state of Kansas.
"My varied professional experiences have not only heightened my interest in academic pursuits, but they have also influenced my effort to assist and mentor students, as well as my colleagues," remarks Dr. Maranga.
Dr. Maranga has published several research articles, authored four books, and presented at several conferences on varied subject matter, including emotional intelligence, leadership, qualitative research methods, and virtual organizations. His research interests include leadership, adult learning, student retention, and student success. He has served as a journal peer reviewer for European Journal of Environmental and Public Health, Ethical Leadership Journal, and Journal of Leadership and Management.
In addition to his Ph.D., Dr. Maranga earned a Master of Science in Higher Education Leadership-Student Success from Walden University, a Master of Laws from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Law Degree (J.D.) and Bachelor of Social Legislation from Marathwada University in India.
In his free time, Dr. Maranga enjoys playing golf, reading, writing, and international travel.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
Media Contact
Daniel Sloan, Trident University International, 714-816-0366, daniel.sloan@trident.edu
SOURCE Trident University International