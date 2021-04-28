DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart announced the addition of partner Melinda Pasquini to its Real Estate, Finance, and Development practice in its Denver office. Pasquini brings extensive experience as a business owner to help clients evaluate opportunities and negotiate transactions that meet their strategic business goals.
"Melinda's expertise in transactions involving affordable housing and community development are an asset to our clients," said Chris Gunlikson, leader of the Real Estate, Finance, and Development team. "We are committed to strategically growing our affordable and multifamily housing practice. Melinda's business-savvy approach and experience building relationships among stakeholders with disparate interests will allow us to better meet our clients' needs in Colorado."
Melinda works with developers, owners, and investors in the affordable housing, healthcare, and energy industries on complex real estate transactions. Her diverse background includes advising clients on acquisitions and sales, financing, development, and leasing. She brings specialized expertise in transactions involving senior and affordable housing and multifamily properties; and with healthcare and medical facilities that require nuanced knowledge of Stark and Anti-Kickback compliance. Melinda is the incoming Chair of the Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section (effective July 1, 2021).
"I am excited to join Holland & Hart's sophisticated, talented real estate development and finance group," said Pasquini. "We share a passion for development projects that can positively impact communities and give people access to the basic building blocks of life. The team's deep bench of expertise in all facets of development, from financing, to tax, to planning are a huge asset to my clients."
Before joining Holland & Hart, Melinda was a shareholder and associate at two Am Law 100 firms. During law school, she served as a clerk for Justice Alex Martinez of the Colorado Supreme Court. Melinda worked for 10 years in executive finance, operational, and management roles for a multi-location, family-owned restaurant and bakery in Denver.
