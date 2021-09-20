NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Climate Week kicks off in New York City, ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron, ocean advocate Ray Dalio, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution President Peter de Menocal, and deep-sea biologist Dr. Edith Widder will virtually convene to discuss the inspiration, exploration, and discovery in one of the most important and least understood regions of the world: the ocean twilight zone.
"Illuminating the Abyss" will take place on Tuesday, September 21, at 7:30 PM ET. The event will be hosted by renowned ocean research organization Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and moderated by climate reporter and author Tatiana Schlossberg. The live conversation will feature insights into pushing the boundaries of discovery and seeking solutions to Earth's most pressing problems, deep in the ocean's twilight zone. The event will also feature the public unveiling of the new ocean-themed art installation Vertical Migration, a 505-foot video projection showcasing the splendor of the ocean twilight zone and educating viewers on its importance.
Every night, trillions of creatures in the ocean's mesopelagic zone – also known as the ocean twilight zone – participate in the largest animal migration on Earth, journeying from the depths of the ocean to its surface and back again before daybreak. WHOI and its partners are investigating the role of this "vertical migration" in the ocean's biological carbon pump: a massive, planet-scale process that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, moving it through surface waters and the twilight zone into the deep ocean, keeping it out of the atmosphere for hundreds or even thousands of years. Every year, the ocean's biological processes may move as much as 2 to 6 gigatons of carbon from the surface to the deep ocean. Through the Ocean Twilight Zone scientific research project, WHOI is advancing critical understanding of the zone's role in global climate.
"The need to advocate for and understand the ocean has never been more urgent, and the scientific exploration of the ocean twilight zone is key to that understanding," said National Geographic Explorer-at-Large and Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron. "I have been incredibly inspired to have witnessed Ray's creative advocacy over the years and am grateful for our friendship and collaboration as we work to answer some of the most pressing questions of our time."
"The Ocean Twilight Zone is one of the most critical, interesting, and least explored global ecosystems, so I'm thrilled to support WHOI's research and public awareness campaigns to bring the OTZ to light," said Ray Dalio, Founder of Dalio Philanthropies and Co-founder of OceanX. "The creatures down there are marvelously strange and fascinating and it's a kick to have amazing partners like WHOI, Edie, and Jim in learning more about them and sharing them with the world."
Vertical Migration is supported by Avatar Alliance Foundation, Dalio Philanthropies, and OceanX. Created by Danish artists' collective SUPERFLEX and initiated by the TBA21-Academy and ART 2030, Vertical Migration will be displayed on the facade of the United Nations Secretariat Building every evening from September 21 – 24, 8 – 11 PM ET, coinciding with the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly and Climate Week NYC.
Avatar Alliance Foundation, Dalio Philanthropies and OceanX have a long history of collaboration and partnership on ocean exploration and advocacy, supporting critical research initiatives including the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's Ocean Twilight Zone project to reveal the greatest mysteries of the planet. The philanthropic support of Vertical Migration underlines the organizations' collective commitment to pushing the boundaries of marine research and expanding understanding of the oceans through unique media, technology, and experiences. Avatar Alliance Foundation and Dalio Philanthropies are longtime supporters of WHOI, and OceanX and WHOI have collaborated on several research missions to the ocean twilight zone and beyond.
To register for Illuminating the Abyss: Inspiration, Exploration, and Discovery in the Ocean Twilight Zone, please visit: https://twilightzone.whoi.edu/illuminating-the-abyss/
About OceanX
OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Avatar Alliance Foundation
Avatar Alliance Foundation (AAF) promotes science-based solutions that advance the availability of clean energy, ensure healthy oceans, protect biodiversity and create sustainable food systems. It recognizes and respects the intelligent guardianship of natural resources by indigenous peoples and supports indigenous rights. The AAF enables advocacy media projects that address climate change and champion nature.
