SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first-of-its-kind Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference (EWiT), scheduled for March 2022, has been rescheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022, due to concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases both across the U.S. and abroad. To protect the health and safety of attendees and speakers, conference organizers made the decision to postpone until October.
New Conference Offerings
EWiT Global Conference will take place in-person at the InterContinental Hotel in San Francisco as originally planned. The event provides a platform for women in the IT sector to network with peers and mentors, and organizers also announced the development of several new offerings geared toward career advancement for tech leaders and rising tech stars alike.
With two full days of talks, networking activities, and career advancement sessions, EWiT is designed to cultivate an open exchange of innovative thinking, showcase ground-breaking technologies, and provide mentoring toward personal and professional goals. Speakers include some of today's top female leaders, including Jin Zhang, director of engineering, Meta, as well as guests from Salesforce, Ericsson, and Oracle.
Conference administrator Danielle Borges of Avenue Code stated that "While it was an incredibly difficult decision to postpone EWiT until October, we firmly believe in the power of forging strong connections for women in technology by providing them with a space where they can network in person, and of course we want them to be able to do so safely and with confidence. In the meantime, our EWiT community is staying engaged online through webinars and social media groups, and I'm excited to watch how the connections we create online will blossom in person come October!"
How to Participate in EWiT
Prospective attendees are encouraged to apply online for tickets as soon as possible since spots are limited. In the meantime, EWiT initiatives remain active with several online opportunities for networking and learning open to women in tech all over the world.
About the Extraordinary Women In Tech Conference:
Leading software consultancy Avenue Code will host the first-ever Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference on October 3rd and 4th, 2022, in San Francisco, California, providing a powerful forum to amplify women's voices in IT. Women from all over the world are invited to experience an unparalleled lineup of peer and mentor networking opportunities, career development coaching, and exclusive insights on the latest advances in VR and AI. The conference will feature an impressive roster of female leadership speakers from Meta, Salesforce, Oracle, and more. VPs, Directors, Managers, and students in tech are welcome to apply for tickets on the official EWiT website.
Media Contact
Anna Vander Wall, Avenue Code, 970-420-0474, avanderwall@avenuecode.com
SOURCE Extraordinary Women in Tech