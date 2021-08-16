TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eye Care Leaders, the leading technology solutions provider in the ophthalmic and optometric markets, and ClearGage, a leading provider of patient payment technology, have established a partnership to provide users of Eye Care Leaders access to a suite of payment solutions to improve the patient payment experience.
"Collecting patient payments is an ongoing frustration for practices" said Taylor Giles, Global Head Of Product Management at Eye Care Leaders. "Patients are burdened with high out-of-pocket costs and practices are bogged down with manual processes. By partnering with ClearGage, we are able to improve the payment experience for both our clients and their patients."
ClearGage's digital tools will be fully integrated with the Eye Care Leaders platform, allowing providers to easily present patient balance information, offer personalized payment plans, and receive payments sooner in the process. Practices will have the ability to communicate with patients about their bill via text and email. From there, patients can quickly pay their balance on their smartphone or tablet or select a financial plan option that best suits them.
"We are excited to partner with an industry leader like ClearGage," said Amber Bullock, Director of Operations at ECL. "Many patients today are in need of services that help them pay for their care. Our integration will give patients more control when paying their bills and provide practices an easier way to collect patient balances."
"ClearGage's partnership with Eye Care Leaders is a natural fit given how they are continuously delivering customizable and innovative solutions that empower providers to focus on patient care while maximizing revenue" said Mikel Sides, Chief Revenue Officer at ClearGage. "Our fully integrated solutions enables providers to automate the collection of patient balances, offer flexible financing options so patients can get the care they need without facing financial hardship, and present patient friendly payment options all in one place."
About Eye Care Leaders
Eye Care Leaders (ECL) is a Charlotte, N.C.-based company that serves more than 8,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists with the common goal of improving the efficiency, profitability, and quality of eye care institutions. With a sole focus on eye care, ECL understands the unique challenges eye care practices face, and brings advanced solutions to the operational challenges associated with running an eye clinic. For more information, please visit eyecareleaders.com.
About ClearGage
ClearGage is revolutionizing the way healthcare providers do business. We recognize the need for modern payment options and deliver innovative patient payment technology that significantly reduces accounts receivable, elevates patient satisfaction and increases total patient payments. In Q2 of 2021, ClearGage launched its new patient finance program designed to help practices extend affordable and fair payment options to more of their patients. This program gives practices the ability to easily setup payment plans with their patients and get paid upfront, as quickly as next business day. For more information, please visit: https://cleargage.com.
Media Contact
Enjoli Johnson, ClearGage, +1 8137746237, enjoli.johnson@cleargage.com
SOURCE ClearGage