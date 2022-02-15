SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The experts at Eye of Love, leaders of pheromone-infused perfumes worldwide, launch Matchmaker, a scent collection with matchmaker Patti Stanger in this season of love. Stanger is the star and executive producer of Bravo's The Millionaire Matchmaker and the ultimate professional in assisting people in finding their perfect match.
Matchmaker features high-quality, high-potency pheromones that pleasantly awaken senses to make you feel good inside and out and attract those around you. The perfume arrives in luxurious packaging that holds a striking diamond glass bottle to simulate a wedding ring, appropriate for gift-giving and vanity displays.
The four scent options in the Matchmaker series include ever-so enticing formulas to attract her to him, him to her, him to him and her to her. The perfumes embody a sensual blend of jasmine, grapefruit, and amber with a touch of citrus plus a bold blend of cedar, blackcurrant and lemon.
It doesn't matter if you're married, single, straight or gay, it's going to make you electrifying to the sex of your choice," said Stanger. "We teamed up with Patti to create the perfect combination of pheromones and irresistible fragrances. Spray on the neckline for maximum impact and be prepared to love what happens next," said Jacqui Rubinoff, Vice President of Eye of Love.
Eye of Love Pheromone Perfumes provide added benefits to our daily lives, all containing a long-lasting pheromone dose designed to boost self-confidence, encourage attraction and develop that extra compelling edge. The pheromone sends subconscious signals to others, triggering powerful social and romantic responses.
Eye of Love and Stanger will give away a 1-carat diamond ring to celebrate the launch, with a winner announced in summer 2022 (enter on https://www.eyeoflove.com).
For more information, visit http://www.eyeoflove.com.
About Eye of Love:
Eye of Love pheromone-infused perfumes are designed to help individuals attract one another and give an added edge to connections. As the leading pheromone-infused brand sold in over 20 countries, its mission is to spread love around the globe and enhance people's daily lives with scents that bring out the best in you.
Media Contact
Farah Green, ChicExecs, 240-726-9753, farah@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Eye of Love