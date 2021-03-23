CHESTERFIELD, Mo., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EyePromise, the industry leading line of eye vitamins formulated to help preserve, support, and improve vision and eye health, has partnered with three-time Major winner and 2020 European Ryder Cup Captain Pádraig Harrington.
After undergoing laser eye surgery to improve his vision and his game like many golfers do, Harrington found his eyes were drying out more often on and off the course. After a few months of supplementing with EyePromise, he's noticed a reduction in dryness as well as an increase in self-assurance while putting.
"Putting comes down to confidence and as I got older, I was struggling with reading the greens. However, I've now been taking EyePromise for 4 months, and I feel that I can now pick up the change in contrast of the greens much better, which gives me confidence in reading the putts and my stats have improved. I have genuinely found that using EyePromise has helped me."
Since 2001, EyePromise has been providing athletes, doctors, and the everyday individual with natural eye vitamins to help maintain and support better vision against age-related eye health issues, irritated dry eyes, and even the effects of screen time. EyePromise is NSF Certified for Sport®, and the science behind the supplements demonstrates that eye-friendly nutrients such as zeaxanthin and lutein work together to build the macular pigment within the eyes, which is responsible for vision and overall eye health.
"We are honored to welcome Pádraig to the EyePromise family," said Andreas Wolf, President of EyePromise. "We love hearing his feedback on Vizual Edge Pro, noting that it delivers sharper vision and helps him read the greens for better putting performance. Beyond golf, we're pleased that he's noticed relief of his dry, tired eyes due to screen time and increased clarity while night driving. We look forward to continuing to help Pádraig see farther and clearer and, most importantly, maintain healthy eyes."
For more information on Vizual Edge Pro and other EyePromise products, visit http://www.eyepromise.com. Watch a short video and listen to Pádraig Harrington discuss his experience with Vizual Edge Pro here.
