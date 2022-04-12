Christopher Lewless, former JetBlue Airlines labor relations executive and top negotiator, joins the firm.
WASHINGTON, D.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --FordHarrison LLP, one of the country's largest management-side labor and employment law firms, and its consulting arm, F&H Solutions Group (FHSG), a top national labor relations consulting firm, are pleased to welcome Chris Lewless to both firms. Lewless will provide FordHarrison and FHSG's existing and prospective clients with exceptional labor relations, legal, negotiations strategy, and training support.
Lewless is a well-known expert with more than 20 years of labor relations and legal experience within the airline industry. He specializes in labor and employee relations, employee engagement, performance management, succession planning, and change management.
Most recently, Lewless was the Vice President of Labor Relations at JetBlue Airways Corporation, where he was responsible for corporate labor relations and collective bargaining strategy. In addition, he worked with operations leaders to design and develop training to maintain leadership's direct relationship with crewmembers.
Before JetBlue, he was the Global Director of Human Resources for Constellium Automotive Structures.
Lewless spent most of his career at Horizon Air as the Managing Director of People and Labor Relations. At Horizon, Lewless led the human resources and labor and employee relations function, comprising more than 30 stations throughout the U.S. and Canada. In addition, he led company-wide talent management and compensation strategies. Lewless was responsible for negotiating more than ten labor contracts and led the overall labor bargaining strategy and execution to reorganize the company outside of bankruptcy. Also, he was responsible for positive employee relations/union avoidance strategy and training for non-represented workgroups.
Chris Lewless says, "In my former roles, I had the honor of spending more than a decade partnering with F&H Solutions Group to solve a myriad of complex labor issues. I am excited to join the team and look forward to providing the same exemplary service that the firm has always provided to its clients."
"We are thrilled to have someone as experienced as Chris join our firm. Adding Chris to our stable of top-notch negotiators is exciting," added Jerry Glass, President of F&H Solutions Group.
Before joining Horizon, Lewless was an attorney specializing in labor and employment law and held human resources management roles.
About F&H Solutions Group
F&H Solutions Group (FHSG) is a national labor relations consulting firm located in Washington, D.C. It is widely recognized as the preeminent labor relations consulting firm in the United States. Its consultants have unmatched expertise and a long and successful track record working with organizations of all types and sizes in different industries in both the private and public sectors. FHSG has more than 75 years of labor relations, advisory, strategic, and negotiating experience. Together, firm employees have negotiated more than 500 contracts and advised hundreds of companies on union and nonunion issues within the most complex industries. For more information, visit fhsolutionsgroup.com.
About FordHarrison LLP
FordHarrison is a labor & employment firm with attorneys in 28 offices, including two affiliate firms. The firm has built a national legal practice as one of the nation's leading defense firms with an exclusive focus on labor law, employment law, litigation, business immigration, employee benefits and executive compensation. Through its global practice group and membership in the global employment law firm alliance, Ius Laboris, FordHarrison provides clients that have multinational operations with a broad range of services related to labor and employment law in over 50 countries throughout the world. FordHarrison is committed to our FH Promise, a set of principles that guides our firm in the delivery of legal services and client communications. For more information on FordHarrison, visit fordharrison.com. To learn more about Ius Laboris, visit iuslaboris.com.
