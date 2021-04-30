F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Logo

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Logo

 By F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Michael Genovese, CFP® has joined the firm as a Private Client Advisor in Maine. Mr. Genovese has more than a decade of financial services experience and expands F.L.Putnam's private client advisory team to 17 professionals.

"Mike is a great addition to our Portland team," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam. "He brings deep financial services and investment knowledge in the private client space and will help us expand our offering and capabilities throughout the region."

Mr. Genovese most recently served as a Branch Manager at TD Ameritrade in Maine. During his tenure at TD Ameritrade, he led a team of financial services professionals and managed 250 client relationships. He previously held advisory roles at Wells Fargo and Edward Jones. Mr. Genovese holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional designation.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

Contact:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

kwalsh@kwmcommunications.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flputnam-investment-management-company-strengthens-private-client-advisory-team-in-maine-with-new-hire-301280974.html

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.