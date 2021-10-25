MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FACE FOUNDRIÉ has successfully embraced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding corporate locations and a franchising program in under three years. Founded by Michele Henry, the company currently boasts three corporate stores with over 50 franchise commitments nationwide, including Nashville, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago and Denver.
Henry says she was ready to make accessible and approachable skincare an industry-standard when she opened the first FACE FOUNDRIÉ all-inclusive facial bar in 2019 and developed the hero product, Collagen Spritz. The company most recently sold four additional franchises in Austin, adding to their national expansion in 2021. They have sights set high going into 2022, with 10 stores set to open in the first quarter.
"I'm thrilled to continue offering premium skincare services that accommodate the growing needs of today's consumers," said Henry. "I understand the challenges of finding "me time," so making it convenient for clients to pay the proper attention to their face, lashes, brows and overall skincare is essential. We love empowering others to look and feel their best with our cutting-edge offerings and our growing locations do just that, making it easier to find our facial bars throughout the U.S."
The best-selling Collagen Spritz was developed alongside a German skin chemist, formulating a 97% match to human DNA. The spray made from bovine collagen works as a daily skin revitalizing booster and recharges skin's beauty, leaving it smooth and radiant.
Henry continues to be in the spotlight for her impressive business career, gaining recognition for FACE FOUNDRIÉ franchises across the country. She represents the beauty industry with prominent and well-regarded women in business globally as a Women's President Organization member.
About FACE FOUNDRIÉ: Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 as a place for anyone looking to improve their skin. The company was based on the idea of accommodating same-day appointments and providing results in a reasonable amount of time. FACE FOUNDRIÉ specializes in all things face offering services including full facials, mini-facials, lash extensions and waxing in an affordable, accessible and approachable concept. The company launched franchising nationally and in under three months has over 50 locations. The brand's exclusive product line is available at http://www.facefoundrie.com.
