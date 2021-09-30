WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NTI Venture Fund managed by Kama Flow has invested $2M in 3DiVi Inc. (3DiVi).
Founded in 2011, 3DiVi is an AI technology company focused on the application of machine learning (ML) to computer vision. The technological basis of the company is the self-developed ML framework that is used for the development of state-of-the-art algorithms. Successful commercial products born by this framework are Nuitrack Skeleton Tracking SDK (the popular alternative to Microsoft Kinect SDK, licensed by Intel, Orbbec, LG) and 3DiVi Face Recognition SDK.
Investment will be aimed at further improvement of face and body recognition algorithms along with the development of the computer vision as a service (CVaaS) platform, that will cater to vendors developing human activity recognition (HAR) solutions in biometrics, IoT, security, smart cars, smart retail, robotics, digital health, and other verticals.
3DiVi platform will be built on strict privacy and data protection principles allowing its end customers to meet the regional regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.
Dmitry Morozov, co-founder of 3DiVi: "The company is already known in the computer vision market with SDKs for face and skeletal tracking. An important strategic step for us is the transition from selling SDKs to a service model offering our technologies for analyzing face, body and human actions. Our clients will be able to significantly reduce the time and costs of such projects thanks to easy-to-integrate low-code tools. I am confident that with the support of the investment, our ambitions of global leadership in this area can be fully realized."
Kama Flow partner Evgeniy Borisov: "With the development of recognition and identification technologies, the market has formed a global demand for reliable and comprehensive solutions applicable to various fields. 3DiVi today is one of the leaders in the development of solutions based on computer vision technologies and offers a unique platform with a set of tools for creating customized services for any task. This product is able to satisfy the existing market demand for computer vision systems of any complexity with a significant reduction in the cost of its development and implementation. We are confident that 3DiVi is capable of achieving global leadership, since already at this stage it shows excellent results."
VEB Ventures General Director Oleg Teplov: "The investment will help 3DiVi complete development in a short time, strengthen its competitive advantages, and scale its products for the global IT market. According to IDC forecasts, in 2024 the artificial intelligence market will be $554.3B, with an average annual growth of 17.5%. In the five-year perspective, we will see an increase in confidence in AI-based technologies and a willingness to apply them in practice in many spheres of life."
About NTI Venture Fund.
Venture Fund of the National Technology Initiative (NTI) was created by the Russian Venture Company (RVC), VEB Ventures, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The fund invests in Russian deep tech projects in the early stages. Priority areas include artificial intelligence, big data analysis, storage technologies, microelectronics, new materials, and advanced production technologies. The fund is managed by Kama Flow private equity firm.
About 3DiVi Inc.
Founded in 2011, 3DiVi Inc. is an AI technology company focused on the application of deep learning to computer vision. Company main products are state-of-the-art API / SDKs for skeleton tracking, face recognition, object, and activity recognition. A distinctive feature of the company is the support for different types of sensors including IP cameras, RGBD, stereo, ToF, and LiDARs, as well as the ability to embed algorithms in edge devices and ASICs. http://www.3divi.com/
