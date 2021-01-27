MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year-over-
Year Ended December 31,
Year-over-
In millions, except percentages and
per share amounts
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Advertising
$
27,187
$
20,736
31%
$
84,169
$
69,655
21%
Other
885
346
156%
1,796
1,042
72%
Total revenue
28,072
21,082
33%
85,965
70,697
22%
Total costs and expenses
15,297
12,224
25%
53,294
46,711
14%
Income from operations
$
12,775
$
8,858
44%
$
32,671
$
23,986
36%
Operating margin
46%
42%
38%
34%
Provision for income taxes
$
1,836
$
1,820
1%
$
4,034
$
6,327
(36)%
Effective tax rate
14%
20%
12%
25%
Net income
$
11,219
$
7,349
53%
$
29,146
$
18,485
58%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$
3.88
$
2.56
52%
$
10.09
$
6.43
57%
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 11% year-over-year.
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.80 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.60 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
- Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.30 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Headcount – Headcount was 58,604 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 30% year-over-year.
In January 2021, the Board of Directors authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $25 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the previously authorized repurchases of up to $34 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. As of the end of 2020, $8.6 billion remained on the previous share repurchase authorization.
CFO Outlook Commentary
We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021.
We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce. The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services. We believe these shifts provided a tailwind to our advertising business in the second half of 2020 given our strength in product verticals sold via online commerce and our lower exposure to service verticals like travel. Looking forward, a moderation or reversal in one or both of these trends could serve as a headwind to our advertising revenue growth.
At the same time, in the first half of 2021, we will be lapping a period of growth that was negatively impacted by reduced advertising demand during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result, we expect year-over-year growth rates in total revenue to remain stable or modestly accelerate sequentially in the first and second quarters of 2021. In the second half of the year, we will lap periods of increasingly strong growth, which will significantly pressure year-over-year growth rates.
We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter.
There is also continuing uncertainty around the viability of transatlantic data transfers in light of recent European regulatory developments, and like other companies in our industry, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations as these developments progress.
We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $68-73 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. This is driven by investments in technical and product talent as well as continued growth in infrastructure costs.
We continue to expect 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $21-23 billion, driven by data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. Our outlook includes spend that was delayed from 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic on our construction efforts.
We continue to expect our full-year 2021 tax rate to be in the high-teens.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 30, 2020, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 27, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.
We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:
Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.
Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
FACEBOOK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except for per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
28,072
$
21,082
$
85,965
$
70,697
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
5,210
3,492
16,692
12,770
Research and development
5,208
3,877
18,447
13,600
Marketing and sales
3,280
3,026
11,591
9,876
General and administrative
1,599
1,829
6,564
10,465
Total costs and expenses
15,297
12,224
53,294
46,711
Income from operations
12,775
8,858
32,671
23,986
Interest and other income, net
280
311
509
826
Income before provision for income taxes
13,055
9,169
33,180
24,812
Provision for income taxes
1,836
1,820
4,034
6,327
Net income
$
11,219
$
7,349
$
29,146
$
18,485
Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B
common stockholders:
Basic
$
3.94
$
2.58
$
10.22
$
6.48
Diluted
$
3.88
$
2.56
$
10.09
$
6.43
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per
share attributable to Class A and Class B common
stockholders:
Basic
2,850
2,853
2,851
2,854
Diluted
2,890
2,871
2,888
2,876
Share-based compensation expense included in costs and
expenses:
Cost of revenue
$
120
$
90
$
447
$
377
Research and development
1,361
931
4,918
3,488
Marketing and sales
175
147
691
569
General and administrative
128
105
480
402
Total share-based compensation expense
$
1,784
$
1,273
$
6,536
$
4,836
FACEBOOK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,576
$
19,079
Marketable securities
44,378
35,776
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $114 and $92 as of December 31, 2020 and
2019, respectively
11,335
9,518
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,381
1,852
Total current assets
75,670
66,225
Equity investments
6,234
86
Property and equipment, net
45,633
35,323
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,348
9,460
Intangible assets, net
623
894
Goodwill
19,050
18,715
Other assets
2,758
2,673
Total assets
$
159,316
$
133,376
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,331
$
1,363
Partners payable
1,093
886
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,023
800
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
11,152
11,735
Deferred revenue and deposits
382
269
Total current liabilities
14,981
15,053
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
9,631
9,524
Other liabilities
6,414
7,745
Total liabilities
31,026
32,322
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
50,018
45,851
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
927
(489)
Retained earnings
77,345
55,692
Total stockholders' equity
128,290
101,054
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
159,316
$
133,376
FACEBOOK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
11,219
$
7,349
$
29,146
$
18,485
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,863
1,468
6,862
5,741
Share-based compensation
1,784
1,273
6,536
4,836
Deferred income taxes
(377)
(395)
(1,192)
(37)
Other
62
(6)
118
39
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,059)
(1,697)
(1,512)
(1,961)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
225
577
135
47
Other assets
(25)
(26)
(34)
41
Accounts payable
(56)
112
(17)
113
Partners payable
278
289
178
348
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,218
861
(1,054)
7,300
Deferred revenue and deposits
(3)
41
108
123
Other liabilities
(89)
(763)
(527)
1,239
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,040
9,083
38,747
36,314
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,613)
(4,100)
(15,115)
(15,102)
Purchases of marketable securities
(5,737)
(4,758)
(33,930)
(23,910)
Sales of marketable securities
2,008
2,163
11,787
9,565
Maturities of marketable securities
3,260
3,104
13,984
10,152
Purchases of equity investments
(59)
—
(6,361)
(61)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of
intangible assets
(5)
(445)
(388)
(508)
Other investing activities
(27)
—
(36)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,173)
(4,036)
(30,059)
(19,864)
Cash flows from financing activities
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,121)
(627)
(3,564)
(2,337)
Repurchases of Class A common stock
(1,928)
(1,296)
(6,272)
(4,202)
Principal payments on finance leases
(205)
(141)
(604)
(552)
Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities
48
37
24
(223)
Other financing activities
—
2
124
15
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,206)
(2,025)
(10,292)
(7,299)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
314
177
279
4
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
5,975
3,199
(1,325)
9,155
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
11,979
16,080
19,279
10,124
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$
17,954
$
19,279
$
17,954
$
19,279
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed
consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,576
$
19,079
$
17,576
$
19,079
Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current
assets
241
8
241
8
Restricted cash, included in other assets
137
192
137
192
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
17,954
$
19,279
$
17,954
$
19,279
FACEBOOK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Supplemental cash flow data
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,107
$
2,654
$
4,229
$
5,182
Non-cash investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and
other current liabilities and other liabilities
$
118
$
—
$
118
$
—
Property and equipment in accounts payable and
accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
2,201
$
1,887
$
2,201
$
1,887
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP revenue
$
28,072
$
21,082
$
85,965
$
70,697
Foreign exchange effect on 2020 revenue using 2019
rates
(339)
120
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
$
27,733
$
86,085
GAAP revenue year-over-year change %
33%
22%
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-
year change %
32%
22%
GAAP advertising revenue
$
27,187
$
20,736
$
84,169
$
69,655
Foreign exchange effect on 2020 advertising revenue
using 2019 rates
(332)
129
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
$
26,855
$
84,298
GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %
31%
21%
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
year-over-year change %
30%
21%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
14,040
$
9,083
$
38,747
$
36,314
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,613)
(4,100)
(15,115)
(15,102)
Principal payments on finance leases
(205)
(141)
(604)
(552)
Free cash flow (1)
$
9,222
$
4,842
$
23,028
$
20,660
(1)
Free cash flow in the full year ended December 31, 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.
