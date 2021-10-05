NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management and royalty billing software, today announced the acquisition of Image Data Systems (IDS). IDS brings over 30 years experience in image and video management providing production agencies and media publishers with a fast and scalable cloud-based content services platform. Our combined solutions will broaden our cloud platform offerings to deliver content services, licensing and rights management, digital content tracking and sophisticated AI powered image and video search and recognition. Our end-to-end brand management and compliance solutions deliver significant advantages to global marketing departments at major brands worldwide. Additionally, IDS' PictureDesk service arms content consumers, brand managers and editors with a photo marketplace featuring over 100 million licensable images.
"I am excited about the incredible synergy between our two companies and the greater value we offer global organizations by joining forces," said Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL. "IDS has always stayed on the forefront of image and video technology trends with their strong R&D team and innovative solutions. We see tremendous potential in integrating our teams and software. We also share a common set of values with an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to customer and employee satisfaction. And finally, with presence and employees in London, the acquisition furthers FADEL's international expansion strategy."
Both IDS and FADEL also have a strong focus in the publishing sector, delivering tailored solutions to many of the leading educational, trade, magazine and news publishers. By combining our portfolio of offerings, we continue to hold a leadership position as a licensing technology provider in the publishing market.
"This transaction is an important next step in IDS' evolution as a provider of cloud based content services and AI powered visual search software. FADEL will immediately start to invest in accelerated development of the IDS platform and the integrated product offerings, as well as put the force of their sales, marketing and partner network behind us to bring these solutions to market," said Matthew Carse, CEO of IDS. "Working with FADEL, previously as a partner, it is clear that they share the same passion for bringing innovative products to market while taking a customer-centric approach."
All of the products from IDS and FADEL will continue to be offered standalone while working to create an integrated set of product offerings.
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.
About IDS
Founded in 1992 and based in London, Image Data Systems UK Ltd (IDS) are renowned for delivering essential SaaS solutions to major media publishers and brands for nearly 30 years. IDS are experts in digital image and video management, providing content services, a content aggregator and powerful search technology to customers across media publishing, luxury and retail brands, as well as over 100 photo agencies. For more information, visit the IDS website.
Media Contact
Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, dgupta@fadel.com
SOURCE FADEL