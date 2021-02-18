NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL and Esko have announced a partnership and integration of FADEL's cloud-based digital rights management (DRM) software, Rights Cloud, and MediaBeacon digital asset management (DAM) solution. Rights Cloud protects against the misuse of digital media and allows professionals to see and track the usage rights and expirations of assets. Marketers use MediaBeacon to drive asset creation and easily find and distribute those assets based on the rights exposed through Rights Cloud. Reduced risk, increased efficiency, and strengthened collaboration are just a few benefits of this partnership.
FADEL is a recognized industry leader in digital rights management. For the last 18 years, FADEL software has helped protect companies from potential liability. By integrating MediaBeacon and Rights Cloud, users not only safeguard the usage of their digital assets based on rights, but also have a central location to manage and distribute those assets seamlessly.
"DRM and DAM is a powerful combination that drives savings and a positive brand image for companies," says Devi Gupta, SVP of Marketing & Alliances for FADEL. "This partnership provides these benefits with an enhanced user experience and streamlined workflow. We are delighted our common direction provides maximum value to our users."
"In the fast-paced world where imagery is a critical element of branded products, the likelihood of managing assets associated with rights in a DAM is extremely high. The integration with DRM assures users will be compliant with usage rights," says Addison Wasson, Product Manager for MediaBeacon. "This collaboration is an exciting symbiosis of DRM and DAM. We're excited to take DAM to the next level to keep consistently providing our users with the best experience possible."
MediaBeacon and FADEL are ideal for companies who produce, utilize, and manage a high volume of assets with associated digital rights. Want to learn more about DAM and DRM? Register for the webinar, How to Take Digital Asset Management to the Next Level: The DRM Solution of Your DAM dreams. Register here.
About Esko
Esko, a Danaher company, is a global provider of integrated software and hardware solutions that digitize, automate and connect the go-to-market process of consumer goods. For CPG and Pharma brand owners, the Esko collaborative content creation platform for packaging, label, and marketing collateral equips marketing, branding, regulatory, and packaging teams to increase productivity, reduce costs, save time in their content processes, and consistently meet their deadlines for marketing and packaging projects. For packaging manufacturers, the Esko range of prepress, flexo platemaking and print inspection solutions connects people, processes and tools and brings consumer products to life with accuracy, quality, efficiency and speed. Packaging for 9 out of 10 major brands is produced by Esko customers. Headquartered in Gent, Belgium, Esko operates worldwide with a unique focus on packaging and labels the consumer can trust. To learn more about Esko, visit http://www.esko.com/brands
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, publishing, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods and high-tech. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com
