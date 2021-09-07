CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP) today announced it has closed its new middle-market private equity fund, Falfurrias Capital Partners V, at $850 million in investor commitments. The fund oversubscribed $50 million from its target of $800 million.
The Charlotte-based private equity firm, founded by former Bank of America CEO Hugh L. McColl Jr. and former Bank of America CFO Marc Oken, will invest the proceeds of the fund in growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, leveraging the firm's deep network of industry relationships, operational expertise, and proprietary investment approach.
Earlier this year, FCP announced capital investments in H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S.; Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in providing chargeback prevention and recovery services for eCommerce and Card Not Present (CNP) businesses; Training the Street, the world's leading provider of educational resources for today's financial professional; Carolina Foods, a leading manufacturer of sweet baked goods; and Crosslake, an IT and software development services company that performs technical due diligence work on behalf of private equity firms.
"The middle-market businesses that we've identified through our differentiated Industry First investment approach have significant growth potential that we're excited to further support through this funding," said Marc Oken, chairman of FCP. "We are energized by the support and success of our fundraising efforts and thrilled for our next evolution."
"The success of our funding efforts demonstrates the strength of our investment strategy and our ability to identify and capitalize on gaps in the market," said Ed McMahan, managing partner at FCP. "With this funding, we're well positioned to provide the support these companies need to grow and scale."
About Falfurrias Capital Partners
Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America, and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm is focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. By leveraging the extensive strategic and operational experience and business relationships of the firm's principals, Falfurrias Capital Partners is positioned to be a value-added partner for both its portfolio companies and its limited partners. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.
