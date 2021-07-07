LEXINGTON, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falk Marques Group recently announced that it is relaunching its Women's Alternative Investment Summit as the Women's Private Capital Summit starting with the 13th annual event taking place this November 18-19, 2021 at Convene in New York City.
The Summit will once again feature high-level, informed, and interactive content backed by essential networking. With a new structure in 2021 that places a greater emphasis on interactive breakout sessions covering topics related to the core asset classes within private capital – private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure − the Summit offers numerous opportunities to network with peers, partners, and competitors while keeping up with fundraising, investment, deal flow, and exit trends.
"We are thrilled to welcome back our amazing community of women to our annual in-person gathering in New York City," commented Beth Falk, Summit founder and director of Falk Marques Group. "This Summit has long been seen as an indispensable industry event, and with an updated agenda specifically focused on the most pressing issues within private capital asset classes, the 2021 event will be better than ever."
The Summit will take place at Convene at 225 Liberty Street, centrally located in Manhattan's Financial District. Conference producer Falk Marques Group expects to attract more than 500 senior-level women from the world's leading institutional investors, private equity and venture capital firms, and other private capital sectors such as real estate, credit, hedge funds, and infrastructure.
The 13th annual Summit is supported by: Platinum Sponsors, Kirkland & Ellis and KPMG; Gold Sponsors, Coller Capital and KKR; and Silver Sponsor, EQT. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carolyn O'Donnell at Carolyn.Odonnell@falkmarquesgroup.com.
For more information about the conference, visit the conference website, and to express interest in attending, please complete our Find Out More form at https://www.womensprivatecapitalsummit.com.
About Falk Marques Group
Falk Marques Group LLC develops and produces professional conferences, insightful industry news and event content, and unmatched networking opportunities for an international audience of senior-level decision makers in private equity, venture capital, and alternative investments.
The highly acclaimed Women's Private Equity Summit and Women's Private Capital Summit (previously called the Women's Alternative Investment Summit) are the cornerstones of the company's success. These annual industry events attract more than 850 and 450 attendees, respectively, bringing together institutional investors, fund managers, and advisors to the industry for an honest exchange of business ideas and information, invaluable networking, and unrivaled dealmaking. In 2019, we launched a new conference, Women's Leadership Unbound Summit, which provides women leaders with an actionable roadmap to enhance their value to their firms and advance to the next level of power.
Falk Marques Group recently launched PEAK, a new, private membership community with the mission of helping the advancement of women working in private equity, venture capital and alternatives. Falk Marques Group also produces Perspectives, premier webinars and virtual networking events connecting women in private equity and venture capital, and Women's PE Briefs, a weekly e-newsletter that showcases the achievements of women in the industry.
In November 2020, Falk Marques Group was acquired by Pageant Media, the global business information and events provider, which includes the Pension Bridge portfolio of must-attend educational and networking events for institutional investors and asset managers in North America, Europe, and AsiaPac.
Note to media: The Women's Private Capital Summit is closed to the press. We would be pleased to facilitate interviews with Summit speakers or organizers before or after the conference. Contact Stephanie Schwartz at Stephanie.Schwartz@FalkMarquesGroup.com or +1.781.652.0900 to make arrangements or with questions regarding the Summit.
# # #
Media Contact
Stephanie Schwartz, Falk Marques Group, +1 (781) 652-0900, stephanie.schwartz@falkmarquesgroup.com
SOURCE Falk Marques Group