NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier ESG and sustainability investing summit, Wall Street Green Summit, has invited plant-based business expert and VegTech™ Invest CEO Elysabeth Alfano to talk about sustainable investing through plant-based innovation and alternative proteins. The event is March 28-31.
The 2022 Wall Street Green Summit, the oldest finance event in North America devoted to sustainable investing, takes a deep dive into ESG investing and carbon markets. The Summit has been attended by over 7,000 people and will be virtual on Zoom this year.
The Wall Street Green Summit brings together the leading practitioners on sustainable finance to share their knowledge and experiences. This March's Summit will be three days and focus on ESG investing, carbon markets, cleantech and sustainable buildings. Now, with Elysabeth's participation, the subjects include plant-based innovation and alternative proteins.
"This year's Summit is focused on the two hottest sustainable finance markets in 2022, ESG and Carbon. I am excited to add a third market: plant-based innovation and alternative proteins," says Elysabeth.
"There has never been a time like this for ESG investing. We are very pleased that Elysabeth Alfano is joining us at the Wall Street Green Summit. It is important that investors hear that plant-based innovation is the wave of the future as we enter a tumultuous decade of our global food supply putting increased pressure on the planet's resources and negatively contributing to climate change," says Peter C. Fusaro, Founder, Wall Street Green Summit.
VegTech™ Invest
VegTech™ Invest™ advises and offers several VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation products on the public markets for those interested in investment exposure to the growing plant-based trend. The investment management firm focuses on companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption. VegTechInvest.com.
Elysabeth Alfano
Elysabeth Alfano is a plant-based business expert who speaks globally on the crossroads of sustainability, plant-based investing and our global food supply system. She is the CEO of VegTech™ Invest and Plant Powered Consulting. She hosts The Plantbased Business Hour. Headshots/Logos. LinkedIn. Twitter.
Wall Street Green Summit
Peter C. Fusaro, Chairman, Global Change Associates in New York, leaders the oldest global sustainability conference in the United States. Information/tickets.
