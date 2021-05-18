ST. CHARLES, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Tricia Goostree is proud to announce that Attorney Andrew M. Burgess has joined the team at Goostree Law Group, P.C. This addition to the team will help the firm continue to offer clients the assistance they need in family law cases.
Andrew Burgess graduated from Michigan State University College of Law in 2018, and since then, he has dedicated himself to practicing family law. He believes in helping people during some of the most difficult and challenging times in their lives, and he provides empathy and understanding as they address issues related to divorce, child custody, or other family-related concerns. He takes the time to explain the legal issues involved in a case and the procedures that will be followed while providing clients with an individualized roadmap that will let them know what to expect. By keeping clients informed about their cases and negotiating aggressively on their behalf, he works to help achieve the results they need.
"We are very excited to have Andrew join our team," said Attorney Tricia Goostree. "He provides our clients with dedicated advocacy, helping them address their legal issues effectively. His empathetic nature and dedication to achieving results ensures that our clients can accomplish their goals."
The team at Goostree Law Group has decades of experience in family law cases. With attorneys who have represented clients in a wide variety of situations, the firm can provide effective representation in divorce, child custody, adoption, paternity, and legal separation cases. The firm's attorneys also assist with situations involving domestic violence, orders of protection, prenuptial agreements, and appeals.
About Goostree Law Group:
With offices in St. Charles, Naperville, and Wheaton, Goostree Law Group, P.C. represents clients in family law cases in DuPage County, Kane County, and other areas throughout Northern Illinois. With a certified divorce coach on staff, Goostree Law Group can help clients determine the best ways to achieve positive results during the divorce process, while also helping them address other types of legal issues related to their children or other family members. To arrange a free consultation, prospective clients can contact the firm by calling 630-584-4800 or visiting http://www.familydivorcelaw.com.
