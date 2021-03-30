MANCHESTER, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercy Health Services is pleased to welcome Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C, and the Manchester Family Medicine practice. In operation for more than 50 years, Manchester Family Medicine serves the residents and communities of Manchester, Maryland, northeastern Carroll County and southern Pennsylvania.
All three practitioners provide comprehensive family medicine to patients of all ages, including pediatric, adult and geriatric care.
Board Certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Hanyok provides primary care services for all ages, including diagnosis and treatment for a variety of health conditions, as well as urgent care, chronic illness management, routine exams and annual physicals.
Dr. Hanyok received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and earned her undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC).
Ms. Shoffner provides primary care services for patients of all ages, with a special interest in women's health and geriatric medicine. She offers diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions, provides routine examinations, orders and interprets lab tests, and prescribes medications.
Certified by the by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Ms. Shoffner received her Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Towson University/Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC-Essex). She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Towson University. Ms. Shoffner is a member of the Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants.
Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C, offers primary care services for the entire family, from infants to mature adults, with a special interest in women's health. She provides diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic illnesses and offers wellness exams, annual immunizations and routine physicals.
Ms. Russell-Helton earned her Master of Health Sciences degree from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. She received her Physician Assistant Certificate from Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Health Services from the University of Maryland Baltimore County in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Hanyok, Ms. Shoffner and Ms. Russell-Helton are accepting new patient appointments at Manchester Family Medicine located at 2937 Manchester Road in Manchester, MD. To schedule an appointment, call 410.374.4747.
Mercy Health Services includes Mercy Medical Center, a 147-year-old, university affiliated Catholic hospital in downtown Baltimore, MD; Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility; and a growing network of primary and specialty care sites throughout Maryland and portions of the mid-Atlantic region.
PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured left to right – Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C; Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D.; Taylor Shoffner, PA-C.
