Miller to lead national expansion of Curio Wellness' franchise Far & Dotter
TIMONIUM, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Far & Dotter, a contemporary, inclusive dispensary model developed by the team at Curio Wellness, today announced that it has hired well-known retail industry veteran, Greg Miller, as the company's President. Far & Dotter is the retail subsidiary of Curio Wellness Corporation.
Miller will be responsible for developing a strong vision for the future of Far & Dotter, further raising its profile nationally as a curated dispensary and wellness center experience that emphasizes cannabis quality, patient education, and pharmacist-led patient counseling.
Miller brings decades of experience in retail operations, marketing, and strategic planning and execution. He spent 26 years of his career at McDonald's, working his way up from the "crew room" to the board room. Most recently, Miller served as the Chief Operating Officer of Taco John's, leading operations, training and development, franchising, construction and real estate, and restaurant technology. Prior to Taco John's, Miller held leadership roles at national fast food chains Jack in the Box and Whataburger.
As the President of Retail, Miller will drive the standard for operational excellence, superior customer delight, and industry leading returns. Under his leadership, Far & Dotter stores will build on Curio's commitment to health and wellness, serving as medicinal dispensaries devoted to empowering local entrepreneurs and providing safe, effective, and reliable products and services that enhance quality of life.
"At Far & Dotter, we are committed to living out Curio Wellness' patient-first approach. Greg's career demonstrates that he too is intensely focused on delivering excellence for his customers, and building brand loyalty and trust," said Michael Bronfein, CEO and co-founder of Curio Wellness. "Greg's extensive experience in franchise operations lends itself well to the growth of the Far & Dotter brand. I look forward to collaborating with him as he shapes the future of our innovative business model intended to increase diversity in the cannabis retail industry."
"Curio's values are impressive, but even more importantly, how Curio brings those values to life is unparalleled," said Miller. "From its highly talented people, to its commitment to diversity and inclusion, to the keen attention to detail in the wellness center — excellence and commitment are abound everywhere. This made Far & Dotter a company that I wanted to lead, and instantly made me a believer in the brand's vision and mission."
Miller will join Curio Wellness' executive leadership team and report directly to the Chairman & CEO of Curio Wellness, Michael Bronfein.
About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit https://curiowellness.com.
About Far & Dotter
Far & Dotter is a trusted expert and ally in the quest for innovative holistic healthcare and a personalized, unintimidating approach to cannabis education. We support consumers and franchisees through a contemporary, curated dispensary experience that emphasizes cannabis quality and pharmacist-led guidance. Our stores are holistic pharmacies and wellness hubs devoted to empowering local entrepreneurs and providing safe, effective, reliable products and services that enhance quality of life. Far & Dotter was founded by the team at Curio Wellness, a leading cannabis brand based in Maryland that established our proven, patient-first clinical approach and our inclusive franchise model. For more information visit fardotter.com.
