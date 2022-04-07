Badalov Oversees a Management Portfolio of More Than 4,000 Residential Units Across New York City
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, announced the promotion of Farik Badalov to Vice President of the CityLine Division, a segment of the company dedicated to providing full-service property management services to condominium and cooperative properties, and professional consulting services to self-managed properties, in Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Long Island and Westchester. As a Vice President, Badalov oversees a dedicated team of property managers who are responsible for the management of more than 4,000 residential units across 28 multifamily buildings.
Badalov joined FirstService Residential in 2004 as an Assistant Property Manager at Seward Park Housing Cooperative in Brooklyn. He rose steadily up the management ranks to positions of increasing responsibility, serving most recently as a Managing Director.
"It has been personally rewarding to witness Farik's professional development as a company associate for nearly two decades, and as a leader of the CityLine Division for the last 11 years," said CityLine Division President Keith Werny. "As Vice President, Farik will continue to play an integral role in the CityLine Division's continued growth, tapping into his extensive experience working with outer borough properties and his team of management professionals to deliver exceptional service and solutions that enhance the value of every property and the lifestyle of every resident in the communities we manage."
Badalov was among the first associates to participate in the company's Emerging Leaders Program, a rigorous program for select associates who demonstrate strong leadership potential. Aligned with one of the company's core values to "Aim High," the program is designed to foster professional development by increasing participants' effectiveness as leaders in their current roles, strengthening their ability to contribute to organizational priorities and preparing them for tomorrow's leadership.
"As New York City's multifamily real estate sector continues a strong rebound, the needs and expectations of our boards are more focused than ever on financial return and solutions that enhance resident lifestyle," said Badalov. "I look forward to continuing the provision of best-in-class services to our clients."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 properties representing more than 1.7 million residential units across the U.S. and Canada. In the New York region, FirstService Residential manages more than 600 condominiums, cooperatives and multifamily rental properties representing nearly 90,000 residential units. With an unmatched combination of industry experience, resources, and local market expertise, board members and building owners rely on FirstService Residential to deliver exceptional, personalized client service and solutions that enhance the value of every property and the lifestyle of every resident in the communities it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients. http://www.fsresidential.com/new-york
