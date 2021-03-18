WALNUT, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is attending the ECRM Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Virtual Program March 22-26, 2021 to showcase its unique line of natural supplements and herbs to improve heart, brain, joint, weight and immune health.
The ECRM platform encourages product discovery and category development, providing Farlong the opportunity to network with buyers looking to purchase top quality ingredients or products for white labeling. Farlong will showcase products such as their InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. With more than 400 ingredients in stock, Farlong produces both client-specific formulas and also develops custom-made formulas and products based on the brand's specific needs for white labeling.
"We are excited to meet with like-minded companies and showcase our high-quality, clinically studied ingredients and formulas," said Jing Struve, executive director of Farlong Pharmaceutical. "More people than ever are looking healthy and natural ways to improve their health or for preventative measures, and this ECRM program provides a way for us to further expand our reach and offerings to consumers."
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient Chinese roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at their located in Yunnan Province, China. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal Chinese herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
About Farlong Pharmaceutical:
Since 1998, Farlong Pharmaceutical has combined ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life. Farlong is a vertically integrated herbal ingredient and supplement company with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Mallory Zito, GYC Vegas, +1 (702) 964-4222, mallory@gycvegas.com
SOURCE Farlong Pharmaceutical