Farmer Mac Logo (PRNewsFoto/Farmer Mac) (PRNewsfoto/Farmer Mac)

Farmer Mac Logo (PRNewsFoto/Farmer Mac) (PRNewsfoto/Farmer Mac)

 By Farmer Mac

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the closing of equity markets.  A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 5:00 p.m. eastern time

The conference call can be accessed by telephone or webcast as follows:

Dial-In (Domestic):  (888) 346-2616

Dial-In (International):  (412) 902-4254

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/ 

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call."  This call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmer-mac-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301231275.html

SOURCE Farmer Mac

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.