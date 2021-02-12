WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. These results are increased from the $921 thousand, or $0.30 per share, earned during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company posted record earnings for the year, which amounted to $5.4 million or $1.74 per share, which is a 6.07% increase from the $5.1 million or $1.65 per share, reported for 2019.
At December 31, 2020, select financial information and key highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 1.05%, compared to 1.10% in 2019.
- Return on average equity of 8.70%, compared to 9.49% in 2019.
- Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 10.45%, compared to 11.82% in 2019.
- Net interest margin was 3.53%, significantly reduced from 3.83% in the prior year.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.38% from 0.63% at December 31, 2019.
"We are pleased to report another year of record earnings in 2020. Our strategy of investing in sources of non-interest income through insurance and mortgage partnerships proved highly beneficial in 2020 and helped to offset the negative impact of falling net interest margins in traditional banking. We made significant contributions to our provision for loan losses to account for the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and still enjoyed a very profitable year. I am proud of our employees for their continuous commitment to providing high level customer service during a challenging environment. Our staff's ability and willingness to adapt to new and creative ways of conducting business and servicing our customers in a safe and efficient manner showed brightly in 2020. As a community bank, we remain nimble and flexible in responding to ever-changing customer needs, no matter the circumstances. The year 2020 held many challenges for the financial industry. Our team chose to approach it as a time for our Bank to rise to the occasion and continue to support our local community and customers, and I'm very proud of their efforts and the results," said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans increased $17.6 million, or 6.74%, as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). While the Company had productive loan growth in some of its newer markets, two large loans to municipalities repaid during the fourth quarter which affected net loan growth during that time. The Company had approximately $17.4 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 and had received approximately $7.6 million in payments on 45 loans being fully forgiven through the same time period. Deposit balances have increased by $68.1 million to $454.7 million as of December 31, 2020 from $385.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $34.6 million and make up approximately 33.23% of total deposits. The influx of customer stimulus payments, PPP loan funds and seasonal municipality deposits all contributed to this increase in deposits. During the fourth quarter, the Company used excess cash to repay a $5.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank advance prior to its maturity in order to reduce interest expense.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.
Results of Operations
Net interest income decreased 2.47%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019. Net interest margin through the fourth quarter decreased to 3.53%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of 3.83%. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of significantly lower market interest rates since the first quarter of 2020 and the rate associated with loans originated through the PPP program.
Non-interest income through the fourth quarter of 2020 was approximately $9.6 million and was increased by 24.35% over the same period in the prior year due primarily to increased insurance revenues from Manry Rawls Insurance and our investment in mortgage lending through our ownership interest in Tidewater Home Funding. Non-interest expense remained relatively flat in 2020 compared to same period in 2019, decreasing by less than one percent.
No provision for loan losses was added during the fourth quarter of 2020. Total provision equaled $921 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $0 for the same period in 2019. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The economic factor of our allowance for loan loss calculation drove the additional provision expense during the year. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.23% of gross loans as of December 31, 2020, including loans originated through the PPP, and 2.37% of gross loans excluding loans originated through the PPP (1).
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned decreased from $1.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $844 thousand at December 31, 2020. There were no additions to nonaccrual loans during the quarter.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of December 31, 2020, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $466 thousand, or 0.16% of total gross loans. This compared to $927 thousand or 0.35% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2019.
Of the $37.6 million in loans that were on a COVID-19 payment deferral plan during 2020, all have returned to normal payment schedules.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.
Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 28,557
$ 30,010
Available-for-sale securities
203,766
145,300
Non-marketable equity securities
6,279
5,265
Loans held for investment
285,009
266,741
Allowance for loan losses
(6,347)
(5,677)
Loans held for investment, net
278,662
261,064
Premises and equipment, net
6,277
5,796
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
10,250
10,609
Other real estate owned
672
672
Bank-owned life insurance
11,378
11,157
Other assets
6,077
6,698
Total assets
$ 551,918
$ 476,571
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 149,637
$ 116,235
Interest-bearing deposits
303,586
269,282
Total deposits
453,223
385,517
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
10,000
15,000
Capital notes
8,500
6,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,637
5,142
Total other liabilities
6,912
6,626
Total liabilities
485,272
418,285
Common stock
389
386
Capital surplus
3,357
3,000
Retained earnings
54,103
50,176
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,341
2,622
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
64,190
56,184
Noncontrolling interest
2,456
2,102
Total stockholders' equity
66,646
58,286
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 551,918
$ 476,571
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
($ in thousands)
For the Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Interest income
(Unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 13,510
$ 14,508
Interest on available-for-sale securities
3,978
4,306
Interest on federal funds sold
85
83
Other interest income
24
35
Total interest and dividend income
17,597
18,932
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,786
2,509
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
138
361
Interest on capital notes
224
195
Interest on repurchase agreements
36
27
Interest on federal funds purchased
-
37
Total interest expense
2,184
3,129
Net interest income
15,413
15,803
Provision for loan losses
921
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,492
15,803
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
457
578
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
579
576
Insurance commissions
6,348
5,555
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
607
336
Income on bank owned life insurance
300
305
Other income
1,300
363
Total noninterest income
9,591
7,713
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
10,339
10,281
Occupancy and equipment
2,136
2,198
Bank franchise and other taxes
524
383
Advertising and marketing
399
629
Data processing
1,501
1,504
Other noninterest expense
2,497
2,424
Total non-interest expense
17,396
17,419
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
6,687
6,097
Income tax expense
815
739
Net income
5,872
5,358
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
466
262
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$ 5,406
$ 5,096
