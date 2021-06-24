Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)

 By Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

WINDSOR, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.13 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in March 2021 and an 8.3% increase over the annualized dividend declared in June 2020 of $0.12 per share. 

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on July 2, 2021, with payment to occur by July 15, 2021. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

