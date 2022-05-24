New Ownership Says Five New Locations Coming This Year for the Health-Conscious Brand Along with New Market Expansion and Goal of 50 Additional Restaurants by 2025
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina entrepreneur, Brent Sheena, has announced the acquisition of fast casual restaurant chain, The Big Salad, from founder and CEO John Bornoty. The deal, which includes management and support of nine current locations in Mich. and Texas, along with intellectual property rights to support future growth. Terms were not disclosed.
Sheena is a N.C.-based investor and entrepreneur who owns a variety of companies in the computer software, IT support, shared workspace, real estate, and fitness sectors in addition to a Jamba Juice franchise in N.C. Born and raised in Mich., he was familiar with The Big Salad concept and was interested in expanding his portfolio with more health-conscious businesses when the opportunity to purchase the chain was presented.
"The appeal of The Big Salad concept is that fast, convenient food can be fresh and nutritious, allowing the customer the ability to choose and customize a salad or wrap based on their dietary needs and preferences," said Sheena. "We are excited to grow The Big Salad brand and bring this healthy dining option to new cities and customers in the very near future."
Sheena is finalizing new locations in Owosso and Farmington, Mich., York, S.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jackson, Miss. as well as a corporate store and training facility in the Carolinas this year. Future plans are to expand to 50 additional franchises in new markets by 2025. Bornoty, who grew The Big Salad to nine locations at the time of the acquisition, will stay on as a consultant and assist with franchise development. Company headquarters were relocated to Charlotte, N.C. with a corporate office retained in Waterford, Mich.
Established in 2008 in Mich. by Bornoty, The Big Salad's concept offers a menu of signature salads, wraps, sandwiches, and soups and customizable options with free unlimited vegetable toppings and dozens of in-house made dressings. For more information, visit http://www.thebigsalad.com
Founded in 2008, The Big Salad, is a fast and fresh casual restaurant chain offering healthy meal options. With 17 million possible combinations – we did the math – of salads and wraps, customers can customize are able to create can create their own signature meals from a variety of lettuces, toppings and dressings. The Big Salad has locations in Mich. (Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe Woods, Woodhaven, and Charlotte) and Spring, Texas, with several new restaurants coming to Ohio, Miss., N.C. and Mich. in 2022. Visit http://www.mybigsalad.com to learn about the brand and franchise opportunities.
