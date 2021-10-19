NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business and innovation media brand Fast Company announced that it recently signed a new foreign licensee, Vibe Projects for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The license will include producing web and special print issues and events focused on the future of technology and business in the English language.
Vibe Projects is the Middle East's only media company focused on emerging technology like CX, AI, Cloud, Data, and Analytics. Its focus is to drive tomorrow's technology agenda by creating insightful content and virtual and in-person events.
Eric Schurenberg, the CEO of Fast Company said "The Middle East is undergoing a cultural, social, and economic transformation, with a focus on developing human capital. So, the launch of this edition is well-timed. Vibe Projects brings a unique mix of leadership with strong publishing experience and technology backbone with millions of first-party data. Fast Company already enjoys a strong following and brand recognition in the region, which will be further augmented with the digital, print, and experiential platforms."
Vibe Projects joins publisher Mansueto Ventures' growing portfolio of foreign licensees, including South Africa, Turkey, Brazil, Russia, Israel, and sister U.S. publication Inc.
Ravi Raman, the publisher of Fast Company Middle East said "The region's leadership and businesses have proved that innovation and creativity power modern and robust economies. Fast Company's unique blend of technology, design and business content fills the huge gap in the region. Moreover, launching the edition in a post COVID scenario gives us a unique opportunity to deliver result-oriented content and experiential solutions to brands. Including respected and coveted lists and awards like The Most Creative People in Business, Most Innovative Companies, World Changing Ideas and Innovation by Design."
The launch of the partnership is expected at the end of 2021.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company's editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. It is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC and sister publication Inc. and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
About Vibe Projects
Vibe Projects is a media group focused on emerging technology. Bringing together three core pillars of Content, Experiential and business generation, combining the art of storytelling with the science of audience targeting to deliver meaningful engagement. It is Headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates with offices in India, United Kingdom and Singapore.
