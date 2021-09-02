NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Bethlehem...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Bethlehem. * From early this morning to this evening. * At 1:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:01 AM EDT Thursday was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 20.6 feet this morning. It will fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins upstream in Allentown. Backwater begins to effect the Little Lehigh and Jordan creeks. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, The islands in the Allentown area begin to flood. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Sand Island Recreational Area in Bethlehem is flooded. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Wilson Avenue takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 06/23/1972. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Bethlehem 16.0 16.6 Thu 1 am EDT 10.8 6.6 MSG &&