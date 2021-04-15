SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastLane Racing School (raceschool.com) announced today that Sandy Mahle has joined the company as its new CEO, and has plans for new, expanded driver education programs in 2021.
As CEO, Sandy Mahle brings to FastLane over 20+ years of technology leadership experience in Silicon Valley, as well as over 100 years of the Mahle family history in the automotive industry.
"I'm thrilled to be joining FastLane to start this new chapter," said Sandy. "The merging of technology with the automotive industry, especially driver development, has long been a passion of mine. With its rich history of top quality driver programs, FastLane was a natural fit. I'm excited to be a part of the new leadership team as our programs and services evolve in the coming years."
"We're thrilled to have Sandy on our team," Eddy Valdez, General Manager of FastLane. "Her experience will be essential to our new data-driven driver development programs."
FastLane Racing School has provided high quality driver education programs for over 25 years from the Willow Springs International Raceway in Southern California. Originally founded by Danny McKeever, FastLane has a long and storied history – from developing the first SCCA race school licensing programs to over 20 years of providing complete driver training and support for the Long Beach Celebrity Grand Prix. Along the way, FastLane has trained a wide range of drivers, from teens in its defensive driving academy to seasoned racing professionals.
FastLane is proud to have trained over 600 law enforcement officers in its Emergency Vehicle Operations Courses. Thousands of other drivers have graduated from corporate and fleet driving programs, manufacturer driver training programs, and government certification courses. FastLane has also been a longtime partner for the entertainment industry, having participated in over 100 movies, broadcast shows, and commercials.
"If it moves – we likely have a program and expertise in it," said Sandy. In 2021, FastLane plans to deepen its existing programs, as well as launch a complete set of new programs.
Sandy is excited to break new ground as a female CEO in an industry long-dominated by men.
"My 20 years in Silicon Valley taught me that there's no limitation to what anyone can accomplish," said Sandy Mahle. "As CEO, I bring my breadth of experience and depth of passion, plan to lead by example and let results speak for themselves."
About FastLane
For over 25 years, FastLane Racing School has provided high quality driver education in California. FastLane's programs include SCCA certified racing instruction, corporate driving programs, defensive driving, manufacturer driver training programs, and government certification courses. FastLane also provides extensive expertise in vehicle dynamics and support for the entertainment industry. For the past 20 years, FastLane has proudly provided driver training and support for the Long Beach Celebrity Grand Prix. In 2021, FastLane launched its new Data-Driven Driver Development (DDDD) programs, including specialties in electric vehicle and autonomous driving. Learn more at raceschool.com
