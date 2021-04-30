PHOENIX, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastMed today announced that it has completed the transaction to purchase Tenet Healthcare's urgent care platform that includes 87 CareSpot and MedPost clinics in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. With this expansion, FastMed is now one of the nation's largest urgent care providers with 192 total clinics.
The addition of CareSpot and MedPost urgent care clinics enables FastMed to increase patient access to its unique model of high-quality, convenient, affordable and compassionate care in Arizona and Texas, where FastMed has an existing presence, while expanding this model to Florida and California where the majority of the acquired clinics are located.
"FastMed and CareSpot have served as the front door to healthcare for the past 20 years, providing high-quality, convenient and affordable care to communities in need," said Web Golinkin, CEO of FastMed. "We're thrilled to come together with the common mission to provide the best end-to-end healthcare experience in terms of quality, accessibility, affordability and compassion."
In Arizona, FastMed operates its clinics under the recently announced joint venture with HonorHealth. The newly acquired MedPost clinics in Arizona will immediately fold into this joint venture and be co-branded accordingly. Branding for the remaining CareSpot clinics in Florida (many of which are co-branded in joint ventures with four leading health systems) and MedPost clinics in Texas and California will be determined over time.
CareSpot and MedPost patients can continue to expect the same quality care and services that these clinics have been providing, including COVID-19 testing, treatment for common illnesses and injuries, onsite labs and x-rays, physicals and occupational health services. FastMed plans to expand its telemedicine and family medicine services to CareSpot and MedPost patients over time.
In addition to new services for more patients, FastMed will bring the industry's highest quality and safety standards to the acquired clinics through its Joint Commission accreditation. FastMed was recently reaccredited by The Joint Commission, earning its coveted Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care.
To learn more about FastMed and find a location near you, please visit https://www.fastmed.com/.
###
About FastMed
FastMed is one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, with 192 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. FastMed provides a broad range of acute/ episodic, preventive, and occupational healthcare – in its clinics and via telemedicine – as well as family medicine at selected clinics. FastMed is one of the few urgent care providers in the nation that has earned The Joint Commission's coveted Gold Seal of Approval® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.fastmed.com.
Media Contact
Taylor Tiner, Serendipit Consulting, 4806529394, taylor@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE FastMed