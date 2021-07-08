DES MOINES, Iowa, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it has appointed Charles Snellgrove as CEO and a member of the board of directors. Charles is a senior software executive with over 20 years of experience in key roles leading growth-oriented technology companies. Snellgrove succeeds Andy Snook, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to a member of the Fastpath Board of Directors.
Mr. Snellgrove brings a wide range of relevant experience to Fastpath. During his 19-year tenure at Minitab, a data analytics platform company, he led both technical teams and customer focused areas of the business. As president, he transitioned the business to a digital-first strategy and added machine learning capabilities to the platform that accelerated growth and resulted in record profits. Mr. Snellgrove was then hired as CEO of Wintellect, a technology consulting firm. There he led an acceleration in the growth of the business through expanding service offerings, securing key partnerships and investing in sales and marketing that resulted in an acquisition by Atmosera.
"Fastpath's 17-years of success and Andy's thoughtful development of the people, culture, technology, and products combined with treating every customer like it is our only customer provides a great foundation for growth" Snellgrove said. "I am excited to join Fastpath and work with such a talented team to serve such fantastic customers."
"I would like to thank the Fastpath employees, partners, and customers for their tremendous efforts and collaborations. I am confident in the continued innovation and growth across all lines of our business. I am excited to pass the baton to Charles and welcome him to the Fastpath family. His experience and people first approach makes him an ideal fit for the Fastpath culture," said Snook.
About Fastpath Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 2004, Fastpath has deep expertise in audit, security, and compliance, with multiple Certified Internal Auditors on the team. Fastpath has global partnerships with several audit firms and a client base which spans across multiple industries within both publicly traded and privately held companies. Fastpath Assure® is a cloud-based audit platform that can track, review, approve and mitigate access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. The platform comes with a pre-configured segregation of duties rule set specific to each ERP and works across a variety of ERP/CRM systems, including SAP. Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Zendesk, Jira, Workiva, Workday, Coupa, ServiceNow, Acumatica, Zuora as well as custom applications. With over 1,000 customers in over 30 countries, Fastpath supports small to enterprise sized organizations and their risk management efforts. Learn more at http://www.gofastpath.com
