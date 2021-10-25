(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

CARY, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day. 

Call Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Phone:

833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay: 

Accessible through November 24, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10161123

Webcast:

Accessible at www.fathomrealty.com; archive available for approximately

one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com .

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

(888) 455-6040

