  • Jeep® Grand Cherokee total sales up 45% year-over-year; retail sales up 47%
  • Best third quarter ever for Jeep Gladiator; total sales up 2%, retail sales up 3%  
  • Ram ProMaster Van total sales up 26%; best third quarter ever for retail sales
  • Dodge Durango best calendar year-to-date retail sales since 2005
  • Alfa Romeo total sales up 14% calendar year-to-date

FCA US LLC reported U.S. total sales for the quarter were 410,917 vehicles compared with 507,351 for the same period in 2020. Retail sales were 348,084 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 15% of total sales. 

"While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year."

During the quarter, Jeep® Gladiator recorded its best third quarter ever as total sales rose 2% year-over-year to 22,674 vehicles. Grand Cherokee total sales rose 45% year-over-year to 81,704 vehicles. Retail sales rose 47%, resulting in its second-best third quarter since 1993.

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, including an electrified 4xe version, made its debut earlier in the week. This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on a legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, shattering expectations by bringing the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.  

Ram Promaster Van, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, efficiency, connectivity and safety features, delivered its best third-quarter retail sales ever with 20,168 vehicles.

The Dodge brand continues to demonstrate its proven performance, as the Dodge Durango delivered its best year-to-date retail sales since 2005.

Chrysler 300 total sales increased 27% to 14,631 vehicles versus last year. 

The Alfa Romeo brand posted a 14% increase in calendar year-to-date total sales versus last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 18% and the Giulia sedan by 8%.

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.  

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2021

















Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

23,875

29,588

-19%

58,029

77,809

-25%

Patriot

3

1

200%

7

2

250%

Wrangler

46,043

54,071

-15%

164,709

150,202

10%

Gladiator

22,674

22,163

2%

71,458

56,990

25%

Cherokee

11,592

40,981

-72%

78,750

97,919

-20%

Grand Cherokee

81,704

56,447

45%

189,727

152,856

24%

Renegade

10,663

18,961

-44%

41,957

45,820

-8%

Wagoneer

42

0



21

0



Grand Wagoneer

90

0



12

0



JEEP BRAND

196,686

222,212

-11%

604,670

581,598

4%

Ram P/U

121,704

156,157

-22%

434,772

402,410

8%

ProMaster Van

20,168

15,998

26%

49,177

33,496

47%

ProMaster City

2,868

3,020

-5%

11,461

7,438

54%

RAM BRAND

144,740

175,175

-17%

495,410

443,345

12%

200

2

4

-50%

5

7

-29%

300

3,569

3,170

13%

14,631

11,553

27%

Town & Country

0

0



1

0



Pacifica

11,931

28,696

-58%

59,502

64,290

-7%

CHRYSLER BRAND

15,502

31,870

-51%

74,139

75,850

-2%

Dart

3

1

200%

5

6

-17%

Charger

19,395

23,547

-18%

61,498

53,631

15%

Challenger

13,994

16,332

-14%

44,142

38,350

15%

Viper

0

2

-100%

2

2

0%

Journey

1,062

10,164

-90%

13,827

30,750

-55%

Caravan

89

5,933

-98%

2,956

36,155

-92%

Durango

14,516

15,957

-9%

52,931

45,456

16%

DODGE  BRAND

49,059

71,936

-32%

175,361

204,350

-14%

500

6

96

-94%

18

662

-97%

500L

24

138

-83%

177

392

-55%

500X

312

452

-31%

980

1,130

-13%

Spider

59

416

-86%

932

1,385

-33%

FIAT BRAND

401

1,102

-64%

2,107

3,569

-41%

Giulia

1,830

2,192

-17%

6,114

5,643

8%

Alfa 4C 

9

21

-57%

76

92

-17%

Stelvio

2,690

2,843

-5%

8,003

6,758

18%

ALFA ROMEO

4,529

5,056

-10%

14,193

12,493

14%

FCA US LLC

410,917

507,351

-19%

1,365,880

1,321,205

3%















