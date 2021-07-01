AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total sales up 32%
  • Retail sales up 27%
  • Strong sales results for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands
  • Jeep delivers second best ever Q2 U.S. retail sales
  • Jeep Wrangler – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe – No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid
  • Jeep Gladiator – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail and total sales
  • Dodge Durango – Best second quarter for U.S. retail sales since 2005
  • Ram total sales rose 47% year-over-year
  • Chrysler total sales rose 36% year-over-year
  • Alfa Romeo total sales rose 34% year-over-year

Driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles, FCA US LLC reported a 32% increase in second-quarter sales over the same time period a year earlier. Retail sales rose 27% for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 12% of total sales.   

"The recovering U.S. economy and continued strong demand for our products drove unprecedented results," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "We continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry." 

The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales. Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.  

The Jeep lineup continues to grow. Since the full launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace. In June, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee, began making its way to dealerships. An all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version is scheduled to debut later in 2021. 

The Ram brand was also a bright spot during the quarter, delivering 187,750 total sales, a 47% increase on a year-over-year basis. Ram pickup trucks rose 40%, while the Ram ProMaster Van and ProMaster City drove 129% and 132% increases in total sales, respectively, over the prior year.  

Powered by Challenger, Charger and Durango, Dodge brand total sales rose 42% year-over year. Separately, total sales of Challenger rose 52%, Charger rose 95%, and Durango rose 53%. The second quarter was also the best ever quarter for total sales of the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack, and the best retail second quarter for Durango since 2005. The Brotherhood of Muscle will grow stronger on Saturday, August 14, as thousands of automotive enthusiasts attend this year's ultimate car festival of legal street racing, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

Total sales of the Chrysler brand increased 36% to 18,900 vehicles compared to Q2 of last year, driven by the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica Hybrid, the minivan segment's first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, also recorded its best ever second quarter total sales. 

As Alfa Romeo celebrates its 111th anniversary, the brand marked yet another reason to celebrate as its second-quarter U.S. total sales rose 34% over Q2 of the prior year. The Stelvio SUV increased 38%, the Giulia sedan increased 31% and the Alfa 4C increased 8%.  

Stellantis will share its electrification strategy on Thursday, July 8, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT during its EV Day 2021 hosted by Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares. Details for accessing the event, along with the supporting materials, will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible on the Group's corporate website.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2021

























Q2 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %





Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change





Compass

14,195

18,401

-23%

34,154

48,221

-29%





Patriot

4

0



4

1

300%





Wrangler

69,020

56,463

22%

118,666

96,131

23%





Gladiator

29,962

19,568

53%

48,784

34,827

40%





Cherokee

29,235

23,263

26%

67,158

56,938

18%





Grand Cherokee

52,726

46,326

14%

107,924

96,409

12%





Renegade

15,297

12,695

20%

31,294

26,859

17%





JEEP BRAND

210,439

176,716

19%

407,984

359,386

14%





Ram P/U

164,232

117,448

40%

313,068

246,253

27%





ProMaster Van

18,129

7,913

129%

29,009

17,498

66%





ProMaster City

5,389

2,322

132%

8,593

4,418

94%





RAM BRAND

187,750

127,684

47%

350,670

268,170

31%





200

2

0



3

3

0%





300

5,668

2,787

103%

11,062

8,383

32%





Town & Country

1

0



1

0







Pacifica

13,229

11,069

20%

47,571

35,594

34%





CHRYSLER BRAND

18,900

13,856

36%

58,637

43,980

33%





Dart

1

2

-50%

2

5

-60%





Charger

22,363

11,456

95%

42,103

30,084

40%





Challenger

15,052

9,880

52%

30,148

22,018

37%





Viper

0

0



2

0







Journey

5,885

5,434

8%

12,765

20,586

-38%





Caravan

1,158

5,291

-78%

2,867

30,222

-91%





Durango

17,855

11,694

53%

38,415

29,499

30%





DODGE  BRAND

62,314

43,757

42%

126,302

132,414

-5%





500

8

239

-97%

12

566

-98%





500L

84

124

-32%

153

254

-40%





500X

403

395

2%

668

678

-1%





Spider

396

581

-32%

873

969

-10%





FIAT BRAND

891

1,339

-33%

1,706

2,467

-31%





Giulia

2,219

1,692

31%

4,284

3,451

24%





Alfa 4C 

43

40

8%

67

71

-6%





Stelvio

2,756

2,002

38%

5,313

3,915

36%





ALFA ROMEO

5,018

3,734

34%

9,664

7,437

30%





FCA US LLC

485,312

367,086

32%

954,963

813,854

17%





















FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

