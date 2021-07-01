AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total sales up 32%
- Retail sales up 27%
- Strong sales results for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands
- Jeep delivers second best ever Q2 U.S. retail sales
- Jeep Wrangler – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe – No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid
- Jeep Gladiator – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail and total sales
- Dodge Durango – Best second quarter for U.S. retail sales since 2005
- Ram total sales rose 47% year-over-year
- Chrysler total sales rose 36% year-over-year
- Alfa Romeo total sales rose 34% year-over-year
Driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles, FCA US LLC reported a 32% increase in second-quarter sales over the same time period a year earlier. Retail sales rose 27% for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 12% of total sales.
"The recovering U.S. economy and continued strong demand for our products drove unprecedented results," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "We continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."
The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales. Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.
The Jeep lineup continues to grow. Since the full launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace. In June, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee, began making its way to dealerships. An all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version is scheduled to debut later in 2021.
The Ram brand was also a bright spot during the quarter, delivering 187,750 total sales, a 47% increase on a year-over-year basis. Ram pickup trucks rose 40%, while the Ram ProMaster Van and ProMaster City drove 129% and 132% increases in total sales, respectively, over the prior year.
Powered by Challenger, Charger and Durango, Dodge brand total sales rose 42% year-over year. Separately, total sales of Challenger rose 52%, Charger rose 95%, and Durango rose 53%. The second quarter was also the best ever quarter for total sales of the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack, and the best retail second quarter for Durango since 2005. The Brotherhood of Muscle will grow stronger on Saturday, August 14, as thousands of automotive enthusiasts attend this year's ultimate car festival of legal street racing, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.
Total sales of the Chrysler brand increased 36% to 18,900 vehicles compared to Q2 of last year, driven by the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica Hybrid, the minivan segment's first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, also recorded its best ever second quarter total sales.
As Alfa Romeo celebrates its 111th anniversary, the brand marked yet another reason to celebrate as its second-quarter U.S. total sales rose 34% over Q2 of the prior year. The Stelvio SUV increased 38%, the Giulia sedan increased 31% and the Alfa 4C increased 8%.
Stellantis will share its electrification strategy on Thursday, July 8, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT during its EV Day 2021 hosted by Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares. Details for accessing the event, along with the supporting materials, will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible on the Group's corporate website.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2021
Q2 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
14,195
18,401
-23%
34,154
48,221
-29%
Patriot
4
0
4
1
300%
Wrangler
69,020
56,463
22%
118,666
96,131
23%
Gladiator
29,962
19,568
53%
48,784
34,827
40%
Cherokee
29,235
23,263
26%
67,158
56,938
18%
Grand Cherokee
52,726
46,326
14%
107,924
96,409
12%
Renegade
15,297
12,695
20%
31,294
26,859
17%
JEEP BRAND
210,439
176,716
19%
407,984
359,386
14%
Ram P/U
164,232
117,448
40%
313,068
246,253
27%
ProMaster Van
18,129
7,913
129%
29,009
17,498
66%
ProMaster City
5,389
2,322
132%
8,593
4,418
94%
RAM BRAND
187,750
127,684
47%
350,670
268,170
31%
200
2
0
3
3
0%
300
5,668
2,787
103%
11,062
8,383
32%
Town & Country
1
0
1
0
Pacifica
13,229
11,069
20%
47,571
35,594
34%
CHRYSLER BRAND
18,900
13,856
36%
58,637
43,980
33%
Dart
1
2
-50%
2
5
-60%
Charger
22,363
11,456
95%
42,103
30,084
40%
Challenger
15,052
9,880
52%
30,148
22,018
37%
Viper
0
0
2
0
Journey
5,885
5,434
8%
12,765
20,586
-38%
Caravan
1,158
5,291
-78%
2,867
30,222
-91%
Durango
17,855
11,694
53%
38,415
29,499
30%
DODGE BRAND
62,314
43,757
42%
126,302
132,414
-5%
500
8
239
-97%
12
566
-98%
500L
84
124
-32%
153
254
-40%
500X
403
395
2%
668
678
-1%
Spider
396
581
-32%
873
969
-10%
FIAT BRAND
891
1,339
-33%
1,706
2,467
-31%
Giulia
2,219
1,692
31%
4,284
3,451
24%
Alfa 4C
43
40
8%
67
71
-6%
Stelvio
2,756
2,002
38%
5,313
3,915
36%
ALFA ROMEO
5,018
3,734
34%
9,664
7,437
30%
FCA US LLC
485,312
367,086
32%
954,963
813,854
17%
FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.
These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
