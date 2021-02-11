PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FD Fund Administration (FD-FA), a leading provider of outsourced fund administration services, is pleased to announce that two members of the firm have been named as Partner and two members have been named as Principals. Jon Haidet and Andy Huss were each elected as Partner, while Michael Chiodo and Samantha Rondinelli were elected as Principal.
"We are excited to name Jon and Andy to the partnership, and add Michael and Samantha to our senior leadership team," said Tom DiEdgio, Partner and CEO of FD-FA. "These individuals will play a critical role in enhancing our growth and our focus on client experience."
"The steadfast commitment of these individuals to our firm, expertise in serving clients and hard work has helped them to reach new milestones in their careers," noted Jacqueline Boggs, Partner and COO of FD-FA.
Jon Haidet is a member of FD-FA's Minneapolis office. Haidet focuses on back and middle office functions, including fund accounting, financial reporting and compliance. Additionally, he is well-versed in the complexities associated with investments in companies going through bankruptcy or reorganization. Prior to FD Fund Administration, Haidet worked as the Senior Manager of Operations for a registered investment adviser which had over $8 billion in assets under management at its peak. He began his career in public accounting as an auditor at KPMG.
Andy Huss, CPA, is a member of FD-FA's Minneapolis office. Huss advises clients on complex business situations across a variety of private equity and real estate structures and is also responsible for business development. His experience encompasses financial reporting and analysis, partnership tax, deal due diligence, financial modeling and relationship development. Prior to joining FD Fund Administration, Huss was the Senior Manager of Accounting and Controller of Real Estate for a registered investment adviser which had over $8 billion of assets under management at its peak. He also spent five years in public accounting with KPMG specializing in partnership tax within the alternative investment space.
Michael Chiodo is a member of FD-FA's Philadelphia office. Chiodo has 15 years of partnership accounting experience. Prior to joining FD-FA, he was a Controller with Hunt Investment Management (fka Capmark Investments), a registered investment adviser managing real estate funds with $6.6 billion in assets under management. He also previously worked in public accounting as an auditor with Rothstein Kass in New York, where he focused on investment partnerships including domestic and offshore funds, fund of funds and alternative investment vehicles. Chiodo also has experience in fund administration for timber funds.
Samantha Rondinelli, CPA, MSA, is a member of FD-FA's Philadelphia office. She provides outsourced fund administration services, specializing in financial accounting and reporting, and over ten years of partnership accounting expertise to her clients focused in the real estate and private equity industries. Prior to joining FD Fund Administration, Rondinelli worked for a multi-billion dollar real estate family of funds where she was involved with the financial reporting, accounting and treasury functions for real estate partnerships.
About FD Fund Administration
FD Fund Administration provides highly customizable fund administration services to meet the needs of complex real estate and private equity funds. FD-FA offers a robust suite of services, including fund accounting, investment reporting, tax administration, valuation services, investor servicing, company reporting and portfolio analytics and other services. FD-FA is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve. Frazier & Deeter and its FD family of brands have nine offices across the United States and one in the United Kingdom. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work for in the U.S. and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. Frazier & Deeter's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference™.
