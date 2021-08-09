FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using AI for CAPA and Root Cause Investigation
An FDAnews Free Webinar, Sponsored by MasterControl, Inc.
Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
Has the team had to choose between bringing a new product to market quickly or safely? Has the team struggled with balancing quality management and rapid introduction? Has the team worked hard to predict challenges that might come from implementation? The team isn't alone.
In the past, life sciences organizations had to pick: push forward at top speed to get a treatment or therapy to the public, at the risk of a quality issue arising or slow down and ensure the drug or device was high quality. With today's technology, one no longer needs to choose.
This free webinar will convey the ways connected quality data management through artificial intelligence (AI) can solve this problem. Sue Marchant, director of product, machine learning and artificial intelligence at MasterControl, will detail how the technology can investigate corrective and preventative actions (CAPAs) with minimal human involvement and pinpoint the root causes of common complaints. Together, explore how to develop effective training, increase production and test implementation plans before investments.
This free webinar will cover:
● Using AI to Investigate CAPA and Root Cause
a. Connecting quality data
b. Solving problems through AI
c. The future of quality in life sciences
● Data Details
a. The data needed for CAPA and root cause investigations
b. Where to find necessary data
c. How to use this data through AI and analytics
● Managing Data through Different Instances
a. Understanding quality event data
b. Exploring risk management data
c. Finding and using manufacturing data
d. Linking data across processes
● The Business Benefits of AI Use
a. The return on investment of the technology
b. Communicating AI across a business
c. Implementing AI and determining success
d. Using advanced analytics to predict implementation challenges
Step into the future of quality for life sciences organizations and stop sacrificing speed for quality or vice versa. Through AI and connected quality data management, one can have both. Dig into how AI can help efficiently and effectively investigate CAPAs and complete root cause analyses.
