DENVER, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC has announced a new collaboration with Airvet, a top-rated veterinary connected care platform. Together, Fear Free and Airvet will work to create new ways to provide comprehensive physical and emotional care for pets everywhere.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals. The certification programs offered by Fear Free focus on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"Fear Free is focused on the physical and emotional wellbeing of pets every minute of the day, whether it's at home, on a family vacation, or with a veterinarian," Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker said. "Looking at multiple factors, we utilized internal and external experts and carefully assessed all platforms that facilitated telehealth connections between the veterinary profession and pet parents. The clear winner was AirVet. Working together, we can ensure pets live happy, healthy, full lives in partnership with veterinary healthcare professionals."
Through this collaboration, Fear Free will expand beyond its traditional reach and into the hands of pet parents everywhere as they use Airvet to access Fear Free Certified veterinary professionals and learn how to keep their pets' emotional wellbeing front and center. Airvet currently offers all pet parents access to virtual veterinary care 24/7. With Fear Free, Airvet will now be able to include behavior and emotional health as pillars of quality pet care.
"I've been a fan of Fear Free and their mission for years. This partnership will unlock a ton of new and exciting opportunities with both veterinarians and pet parents,'' Brandon Werber, founder and CEO of Airvet, said. "With the growing popularity of connected care, Fear Free and Airvet are uniquely positioned to create a holistic virtual Fear Free experience unlike any other."
To learn more about this collaboration, veterinarians and pet parents can visit airvet.com/fearfree.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
ABOUT AIRVET
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Airvet is the leading veterinary connected care and telehealth platform in the US and Canada. With more than 5,000 veterinary professionals in its network and over 5,600 5-star reviews in the App Store, Airvet's cloud-based technology offers a robust connected care solution that enables veterinarians and their teams to modernize their workflows and client communications through telemedicine, digital payments, smart scheduling, and more. Airvet also includes a built-in triage and support community of thousands of veterinarians available 24/7 to pet parents across the US and Canada. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about this new relationship, veterinarians and pet parents can visit airvet.com/fearfree.
